The Reeve Summit 2022: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect, hosted by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, will Feature Top Doctor's Guidance on Preparing for and Recovering from Childbirth

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Fuller, MD, PhD, a leading expert on high-risk pregnancy, will share real-world experiences, practical guidance, and the latest research findings around safe pregnancy, childbirth, and recovery for women with paralysis.

For a person living with paralysis, the decision to bear a child can feel daunting. Robert Fuller, MD, PhD, a leading expert on high-risk pregnancy and a featured speaker at this year's Reeve Summit, takes a fresh look at this common challenge facing women with paralysis who are of child-bearing age.

Fuller, an associate professor at the University of Virginia, says misunderstandings about pregnancy and paralysis abound in the public and even within the spinal cord injury community. His goal is to build confidence for participants who may be contemplating motherhood, which he feels has the potential to improve their lives. His session, "Preparing, Completing, and Recovering from Pregnancy with Paralysis: What's New in 2022?", offers a roadmap to safely navigating pregnancy, childbirth, and the recovery process.

Fuller will share real-world experiences, practical guidance, and the latest research findings around safe pregnancy, childbirth, and recovery for women with paralysis. He draws upon his many years of experience as a subspecialist in maternal and fetal medicine, including many pregnancies among women with spinal cord injury and other forms of paralysis. His hope is to inspire and confidently inform anyone who may want to have a child, now or in the future, while celebrating the successes and accomplishments of the community.

Concrete Actions to Prepare for Pregnancy with Paralysis

Intended for people affected by paralysis as well as supportive family members, partners, and healthcare providers, Fuller's presentation will cover concrete actions individuals can take to prepare for future pregnancy and childbearing. Participants can expect an information-dense presentation with time for questions and an opportunity to meet and network.

Topics include:

What to know even before preparing for pregnancy.

The importance of optimizing one's health and evaluating the risks of future pregnancy.

Assembling a pregnancy care team.

Preparing for conception.

Managing expectations during the pregnancy experience.

Childbirth with paralysis.

Safe post-partum recovery.

The Reeve Summit 2022 will be held in person this year on October 13-14 at CONVENE at 600 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC. The Summit will touch on topics and themes relevant to the paralysis community and give everyone a chance to hear from experts, ask questions, and share experiences on many aspects of life. Topics include access to healthcare, health equity, caregiving, research, and emergency preparedness.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

