REFASHIOND Ventures Announces New Rolling Fund on AngelList

Co-founders of The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation launch early-stage venture fund to invest in technology innovations that redefine global supply chains

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 Pandemic and Climate Crisis have posed simultaneous challenges to global supply chains in every industry, REFASHIOND Ventures, an NYC-based, early-stage supply chain technology venture firm that invests in startups refashioning global supply chains, today announced the launch of a $10 million early stage Rolling Fund™ on AngelList.

Co-founders and General Partners of REFASHIOND Ventures, Brian Laung Aoaeh, CFA and Lisa Morales-Hellebo, also created The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation, a global and fast-growing community of supply chain, innovation, and technology enthusiasts.

Mr. Aoaeh said "We believe that we are in the very early stages of a technology-driven refashioning of global supply chains. This belief has been strengthened as the world grapples with the climate crisis, while governments work to overcome the COVID19 pandemic." He added, "Entrepreneurs building innovations to solve critical problems in global, industrial supply chains tell us that investors whose knowledge and background spans supply chain, technology, innovation, and emergent startups are difficult to find."

"We can't solve the climate crisis until we refashion global, man-made supply chains to reprioritize their impact on people, planet, and profits," said Ms. Morales-Hellebo. "Since supply chains are being fully digitized for the first time in history, investment in their reinvention represents a massive catalyst for job creation, economic growth of the global middle class, and entirely new value streams that prioritize their impact on the planet as much as their profits," she added.

"Through the Rolling Fund™ structure, AngelList has made it easier for emerging managers like REFASHIOND to launch, and for individuals who typically would not have access to venture funds," said Mr. Aoaeh. "We will hold our first close on April 1," said Mr. Aoaeh, adding, "We are inviting individual accredited investors, family offices, corporations, and institutional investors throughout the world to join us in backing the people working towards creating a more sustainable future for our planet. We firmly believe the refashioning of global supply chains is the largest sector-driven investment opportunity of our lifetime."

About REFASHIOND Ventures

REFASHIOND Ventures is an NYC-based, early-stage supply chain technology venture firm that is being built to invest in startups refashioning global supply chains. Information about REFASHIOND Ventures' inaugural fund is available here: https://www.refashiond.com/seed and the firm's manifesto is available here: REFASHIOND Ventures - Our Manifesto. Potential investors who wish to visit REFASHIOND Seed's page on AngelList can do so here: https://angel.co/v/back/refashiond-seed.

About AngelList

AngelList Venture is the leading platform for investing in world-changing startups. For fund managers, AngelList provides a single platform for raising, deploying, and managing venture funds. For investors, AngelList offers everything needed to invest in top-tier startups, all in one place. In 2020, 51% of all top-tier U.S. VC deals were funded on AngelList Venture.

