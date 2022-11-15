U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.50
    +28.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,709.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,873.00
    +138.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.20
    +13.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    -0.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0435
    +0.0106 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.56
    +1.04 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0120 (+1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0530
    -0.9470 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,900.43
    +112.83 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.05
    +23.76 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.65
    +4.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

REFILE-Australian PM says positive discussion with Xi on trade embargoes by China

·1 min read

(Corrects Chinese leader's name in first paragraph, Jinping, not Jingping)

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday he had a positive discussion with China President Xi Jinping on trade embargoes levelled by Beijing.

"I put forward Australia’s position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship," Albanese told a news conference following the meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

"It was a positive discussion, we put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations." (Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

