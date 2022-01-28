U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,699.39
    +457.45 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

REFILE-Lebanese gov't says country "will not be launchpad for activities that violate Arab countries - sources

·1 min read

(Adds dropped word in headline)

BEIRUT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government, in a letter to Gulf states, would say that the Lebanon "will not be a launchpad for activities that violates Arab countries," sources familiar with the letter told Reuters on Friday.

The Lebanese foreign minister will deliver the letter in response to a Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states on Saturday in an Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait.

The letter would say that Lebanon respects U.N. resolutions to ensure civil peace and national stability of Lebanon and that the government commits verbally and actually to the disassociation policy, the sources added. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry, Writing by Nayera Abdallah)

