REFILE-Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work

(removes quote marks)

BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused ire and fire on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest. "His strategy has not, and will not, work." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

