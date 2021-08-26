U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan

Cita-loan

ISIN

DK000953237-6

DK000953210-3

Reference rate

Cibor 3M

Cita 3M

Cover pool

G (RO)

H (SDO)

Series

32G

32H

Callable

No

Yes

Auction results

Total allotment

DKK 8,900m

DKK 4,300m

Total bids

DKK 19,535m

DKK 9,380m

Interest rate spread

+0.00%

+0.10%

Price

100.20

100.00

Other information

Maturity

01-10-2024

01-04-2024



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


