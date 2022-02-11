Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2022.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
CIBOR-loan
CIBOR-loan
CIBOR-loan
ISIN
DK000953407-5
DK000953385-3
DK000953393-7
Reference rate
CIBOR 3M
CIBOR 3M
CIBOR 6M
Cover pool
H (SDO)
H (SDO)
G (RO)
Series
32H
32H
32G
Callable
No
No
Yes
Green
Yes
No
No
Auction results
Total allotment
DKK 1,800m
DKK 23,000m
DKK 1,200m
Total bids
DKK 3,225m
DKK 43,662m
DKK 1,933m
Interest rate spread
+0.10%
-0.07%
-0.07%
Price
100.75
100.20
100.20
Other information
Maturity
01-10-2024
01-10-2024
01-01-2025
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
