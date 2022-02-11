Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2022.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

CIBOR-loan CIBOR-loan CIBOR-loan ISIN DK000953407-5 DK000953385-3 DK000953393-7 Reference rate CIBOR 3M CIBOR 3M CIBOR 6M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) G (RO) Series 32H 32H 32G Callable No No Yes Green Yes No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 1,800m DKK 23,000m DKK 1,200m Total bids DKK 3,225m DKK 43,662m DKK 1,933m Interest rate spread +0.10% -0.07% -0.07% Price 100.75 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-10-2024 01-10-2024 01-01-2025





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment



