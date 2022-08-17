Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
Cita-loan
Cibor-loan
Cibor-loan
ISIN
DK000953970-2
DK000953644-3
DK000953652-6
Reference rate
Cita 3M
Cibor 3M
Cibor 3M
Cover pool
H (SDO)
H (SDO)
G (RO)
Series
32H
32H
32G
Callable
Yes
No
No
Auction results
Total allotment
DKK 3,600m
DKK 10,300m
DKK 11,600m.
Total bids
DKK 4,565m
DKK 24,193m
DKK 29,547m
Interest rate spread
+0.06%
+0.04%
+0.18%
Price
100.00
100.20
100.20
Other information
Maturity
01-10-2023
01-04-2025
01-10-2025
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment