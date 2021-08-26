Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cita-loan ISIN DK000953237-6 DK000953210-3 Reference rate Cibor 3M Cita 3M Cover pool G (RO) H (SDO) Series 32G 32H Callable No Yes Auction results Total allotment DKK 8,900m DKK 4,300m Total bids DKK 19,535m DKK 9,380m Interest rate spread +0.00% +0.10% Price 100.20 100.00 Other information Maturity 01-10-2024 01-04-2024





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment



