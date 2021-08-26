Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
Cibor-loan
Cita-loan
ISIN
DK000953237-6
DK000953210-3
Reference rate
Cibor 3M
Cita 3M
Cover pool
G (RO)
H (SDO)
Series
32G
32H
Callable
No
Yes
Auction results
Total allotment
DKK 8,900m
DKK 4,300m
Total bids
DKK 19,535m
DKK 9,380m
Interest rate spread
+0.00%
+0.10%
Price
100.20
100.00
Other information
Maturity
01-10-2024
01-04-2024
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment