Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

·1 min read
To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2022.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

CIBOR-loan

CIBOR-loan

CIBOR-loan

ISIN

DK000953407-5

DK000953385-3

DK000953393-7

Reference rate

CIBOR 3M

CIBOR 3M

CIBOR 6M

Cover pool

H (SDO)

H (SDO)

G (RO)

Series

32H

32H

32G

Callable

No

No

Yes

Green

Yes

No

No

Auction results

Total allotment

DKK 1,800m

DKK 23,000m

DKK 1,200m

Total bids

DKK 3,225m

DKK 43,662m

DKK 1,933m

Interest rate spread

+0.10%

-0.07%

-0.07%

Price

100.75

100.20

100.20

Other information

Maturity

01-10-2024

01-10-2024

01-01-2025



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


