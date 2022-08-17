U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen 

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 

Cita-loan

Cibor-loan

Cibor-loan

ISIN

DK000953970-2

DK000953644-3

DK000953652-6

Reference rate

Cita 3M

Cibor 3M

Cibor 3M

Cover pool

H (SDO)

H (SDO)

G (RO)

Series

32H

32H

32G

Callable

Yes

No

No

Auction results

 

 

 

Total allotment

DKK 3,600m

DKK 10,300m

DKK 11,600m.

Total bids

DKK 4,565m

DKK 24,193m

DKK 29,547m

Interest rate spread

+0.06%

+0.04%

+0.18%

Price

100.00

100.20

100.20

Other information

 

 

 

Maturity

01-10-2023

01-04-2025

01-10-2025


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


