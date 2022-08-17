Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan ISIN DK000953970-2 DK000953644-3 DK000953652-6 Reference rate Cita 3M Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) G (RO) Series 32H 32H 32G Callable Yes No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 3,600m DKK 10,300m DKK 11,600m. Total bids DKK 4,565m DKK 24,193m DKK 29,547m Interest rate spread +0.06% +0.04% +0.18% Price 100.00 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-10-2023 01-04-2025 01-10-2025



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

