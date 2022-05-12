U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.00
    -19.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,606.00
    -137.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,889.50
    -80.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.60
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.33
    -2.38 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.50
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0600
    -0.8880 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,500.19
    -4,025.00 (-13.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.41
    -140.28 (-19.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.28
    -135.38 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Refined Nickel Market is Slated to Grow Substantially at 4.8% CAGR during 2022 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Refined Nickel Market Information By End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Metallurgy), By Applications (Plating, Batteries, and Stainless Steel), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Nickel Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Refined Nickel Market Information by Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Market Scope

Nickel refers to an element found naturally in the earth's crust in two different forms sulfidic and lateritic ores. The latter is smelted or processed to make a refined nickel. The major characteristics of nickel are a high melting point, recyclability, resistance against corrosion, and good ductility. Therefore, considering these properties, it is commonly used across a wide range of end-use industry applications, from metallurgy to electronics and healthcare. Particularly, the stainless-steel industry is the prime accountable for over half of the refined nickel demand. Several market dynamics depend on stainless steel demand and future perspective.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7868

Competitive Analysis

The global market for refined nickel has prominent players such as:

  • Glencore (Switzerland)

  • Norilsk Nickel (Russia)

  • Minara Resources (Australia)

  • Vale (Brazil)

  • Sherritt International Corporation (Canada)

  • BHP (Australia)

  • Ambatovy (US)

  • Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (China)

  • Anglo American (US)

  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (Japan)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for refined nickel has witnessed a rapid surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the demand for stainless steel and alloys of stainless steel across various industry sectors such as building and construction, automotive, industrial machinery, and others. Nickel is a vital element used in the manufacturing of stainless steel, as it improves the corrosion resistance properties of steel, thus enhancing the value of the final product. Thus, rapid urbanization and industrialization across the emerging economies are likely to boost the growth of the refined nickel market over the assessment era. In addition, the growing demand for nickel in the fabrication of batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) is also projected to impact the market's growth over the assessment timeframe positively. Moreover, the increasing adoption of nickel in the healthcare industry for applications like implants and devices is anticipated to catalyze the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the less demand for stainless steel across the developed countries is likely to restrain the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the refined nickel market's growth. The covid-19 norms imposed, such as trade sanctions, social distances, and lockdowns, have caused the disruption of the global market's supply chain networks. Given the lockdowns in several nations, most industries or factories were temporarily on halt, affecting the demand and price of nickel.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Refined Nickel: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/refined-nickel-market-7868

Segment Analysis

The global market for refined nickel has been segregated into various segments based on end-use industry, application, and region.

Based on application, the global market for refined nickel is split into batteries, plating, stainless steel, alloy steel & casting, non-ferrous alloy, and others.

The global refined nickel market is split into building and construction, metallurgy, automotive and transportation, electronics, industrial machinery, and others based on the end-use industry.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7868

Regional Analysis

The global market for refined nickel is studied across five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific region led the global refined nickel market in 2018. The regional market's growth is the result of urbanization and industrialization across the developing economies such as Japan, China, China, and South-East Asian countries. The rapid growth in automotive production is another crucial aspect propelling the regional market's growth. Furthermore, factors like the growing number of EV battery manufacturers and increasing infrastructural activities across the region are also projected to impact the regional market's growth positively.

The North American region is another prime region likely to grow substantially over the assessment era. The regional market's growth is attributed mainly to the growing adoption of EVs. Furthermore, the growth of the automotive sector in recent years across the region is also projected to propel the regional market's growth. Furthermore, the factors such as the significant presence of renowned refined nickel producers and increasing construction activities across the region are also projected to catalyze the regional market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In addition, the increasing demand for refined nickel in the healthcare sector is also anticipated to boost the regional market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

The refined nickel market for the European region is anticipated to secure the second position globally in terms of tonnage over the forecasted timeframe. The regional market's growth is primarily attributed to the demand for advanced high-strength steel among the leading automotive producers across the region. Furthermore, the increasing demand for EVs across the region is likely to boost the regional market's growth over the coming years.

The Latin American regional market for refined nickel is anticipated to witness significant growth over the assessment timeframe. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the surge in demand for stainless steel in the automotive, machinery, and infrastructure industries across the regions.

The Middle East & African regional market for refined nickel is also projected to register substantial growth over the assessment era.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7868

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Fluorspar Market Information: By Forms (Powder, Lump, Filter Cake), Purity and Its Application (Acid Spar, Met Spar, Ceramic Spar), End-Use Industry (Metallurgy, Chemical, Ceramic, Optical, Electrical & Electronics), and Region -Forecast Till 2030

Specialty Chemicals Market Global Research Report, By Source (Crude Oil, Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Wood, Others) and By Type (Agrochemicals, Flavors Ingredients, Fragrances Ingredients, Dyes & Pigments, Personal Care Active Ingredients, Water Treatment Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Surfactants, Textile Chemicals, Polymer Additives, Bio-Based Chemicals, Others) - Forecast to 2030

Blowing Agents Market Information: By Type (Exothermic, Endothermic), Product (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, Hydrofluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons), Application (Rigid Polyurethane, Flexible Polyurethane, Polystyrene), and Region- Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • Dutch Bros. stock spills 37% lower after forecast cut due to inflation

    After just its third quarterly earnings report since going public, coffee chain Dutch Bros. Inc. shares were slaughtered in late trading Wednesday after executives revised their annual outlook to predict less profit this year amid record inflation.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • Cryptocurrencies Drop Anew as TerraUSD’s Woes Cloud the Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCryptocurrencies resumed declines as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a flight from many popular digital tokens. Bitcoin shed as m

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]