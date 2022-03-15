Refined Petroleum Products Market: Sinopec Corp Secures Contract with a U.S. Venture for Integrating 4 Million Tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for 20 years: Fortune Business Insights™
Companies Covered in Refined Petroleum Products Market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, BP Plc, Chevron, Saudi Aramco, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Total Energies, Valero Energy, Rosneft, Petrobras, China National Petroleum Corporation
Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The refined petroleum products market size was USD 586.27 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 611.94 billion 2021 to USD 863.19 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2021-2028.” Transforming crude petroleum products into useful by-products, such as diesel fuel, gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, and others, will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, growing investments for SPR and rising oil trade between emerging countries will increase the footprint of the market.
Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/refined-petroleum-products-market-106456
Companies Profiled in the Market Report:
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Sinopec Limited
Royal Dutch Shell
BP Plc
Chevron
Saudi Aramco
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Total Energies
Valero Energy
Rosneft
Petrobras
China National Petroleum Corporation
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
5.0%
2028 Value Projection
USD 863.19 Billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 586.27 Billion
Historical Data for
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
190
Segments covered
Product Type, Application, Fraction and Regional
Growth Drivers
Prominent Players to Focus on Rising Brand Value and Project Collaborations to Expand Market Value
Rising Demand for Energy to Augment Growth
Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Demand for Energy & Refined Crude Oil Products
COVID-19 Impact:
Disruptions in Supply Chains & Fluctuations in International Crude Oil Prices to Indicate Market Decline
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors across the globe. The pandemic caused severe economic backlashes to the market due to faltering crude prices and disruptions in the global supply chain. Constant lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of the general population forced dominant players operating in the market to function at less than the optimal workforce. A gradual decline has been observed at refineries in terms of onshore and offshore activities.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/refined-petroleum-products-market-106456
Report Coverage:
The market report of refined petroleum products consists of a detailed analysis of the market along with providing critical aspects by evaluating leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the products. Additionally, the study provides insights into the ongoing market trends and highlights various aspects of future developments in the market. The study also tends to provide factors that will affect the market simultaneously during the forecast period to provide a comprehensive read for our consumers.
Competitive Landscape:
Prominent Players to Focus on Rising Brand Value and Project Collaborations to Expand Market Value
Dominant market players in the market, such as Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil Corporation, occupy a majority of the market share. These players primarily operate in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and are constantly operating for integrating maximum revenue. For example, in October 2021, Worley secured a contract for allowing low-value refinery residue into higher-value products, including jet fuel, gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel, and others. Under the contract, Worley will offer front-end engineering design (FEED), early front-end engineering design (pre-FEED), and project management services.
Industry Development:
November 2021: Sinopec Corp. secured a contract with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG for buying 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a period of 20 years. Under the phase one of the agreement, the organization will increase energy imports, including crude oil, refined products, LNG, and coal by USD 52.4 billion over two years.
Quick Buy Refined Petroleum Products Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106456
Drivers & Restraints:
Rising Demand for Energy to Augment Growth
Factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization will lead to an increasing demand for energy, thereby driving the refined petroleum products market growth during the forecast period. Also, rising utilization of refined petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, kerosene, and others will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, expanding automotive and aviation sectors along with rising demand for diesel, petrol, lubricants, and others will increase the footprint of the market.
However, growing adoption of renewable energy sources will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation:
Product Type, Application, Fraction, and Region are studied for the Market
By product type, the market is divided into gasoline, diesel, fuel oils, kerosene, and others.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented across fuel, chemical, and others.
With respect to fraction, the market is fragmented into light distillates, middle distillates, and heavy oils.
In terms of geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Demand for Energy & Refined Crude Oil Products
Asia Pacific will witness the largest refined petroleum products market share during the forecast period, owing to rising demand from emerging China and India along with improving run rates of refineries. Additionally, increasing presence of dominant players in the region and growing oil & gas exploration activities will boost the market growth.
Europe will contribute a significant market share due to rising production capacities from prominent players and increasing dependency on oil imports. Rising efforts by prominent players for increasing organic and inorganic expansions will proliferate the footprint of the market.
Major Table of content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Latest Technological Advancement
Regulatory Landscape
Industry SWOT Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Refined Petroleum Products Market
Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19
Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Refined Petroleum Products Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
Diesel
Gasoline
Fuel Oils
Kerosene
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Fuel
Automobile
Power Generation
Chemical
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fraction
Light Distillates
Middle Distillates
Heavy Oils
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
TOC Continued…!
Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/refined-petroleum-products-market-106456
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Gas to Liquid (GTL) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis and Methanol Synthesis), By Application (Gasoline, Lubricants, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Portable Power Station Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Off-grid Power, Emergency/Back-up, and Others), By Power Source (Hybrid Power Source and Single Power Source), By Capacity (Less than 500 Wh, 500 Wh to 1,499 Wh, and 1,500 Wh and Above), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028
Industrial Waste Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Waste Type (Construction & Demolition Waste, Manufacturing Waste, Chemical Waste, Mining Waste, Oil & Gas Waste, Agriculture Waste, Nuclear Waste, and Others), By Service (Landfill, Recycling, and Incineration) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd. 9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,
Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US:+1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd