Refinery Crude Distillation Units (CDU) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

Summary The global crude distillation unit capacity (CDU) capacity increased from 100,252 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2016 to 103,278 mbd in 2021 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 0.

6%. It is expected to increase from 103,278 mbd in 2021 to 117,424 mbd in 2026 at an AAGR of 2.6%. The US, China, Russia, India, and Japan are the major countries that accounted for 49.6% of the total global CDU capacity in 2021.



- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery CDUs globally.

- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery CDUs in a country.

- Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2022-2026.



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery CDUs globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery CDUs industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery CDUs capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s refinery CDUs portfolio

