Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

·1 min read
Summary The global refinery fluid catalytic cracker units (FCCU) capacity decreased from 14,382 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2016 to 14,008 mbd in 2021 at a negative Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 0.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319788/?utm_source=GNW
5%. It is expected to increase from 14,008 mbd in 2021 to 15,914 mbd in 2026 at an AAGR of 2.6%. The US, China, India, Japan, and Russia are the major countries that accounted for 65.8% of the total global FCCU capacity in 2021.

Scope
- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery FCC units globally.
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units in a country.
- Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2022–2026.

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery FCC units industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery FCC units capacity data
- Assess your competitor’s refinery FCC units portfolio
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319788/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


