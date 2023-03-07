Reflex Partners with American Energy Technologies Co. to Develop Technical Metallurgical Data for the Ruby Graphite Property, Montana

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Material Processing Agreement (“MPA”) with American Energy Technologies Co. (“AETC”), which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Under the terms of the agreement, AETC will conduct metallurgical testwork with the goal of creating a technical support data package for Reflex’s target customer base, US Federal agencies and qualification programs with hi-tech customers in the battery and battery storage business.



Concentrate from the Ruby property, a past producing mine located in south-west Montana, will be used to conduct the following testwork:

Characterization of key physicochemical properties of concentrate from Ruby;

Attempted thermal purification of concentrate purity grade to 99.95+ wt.%C battery grade purity;

Sizing of the refined material from Ruby and performing test work in the negative electrodes of lead acid batteries over multiple cycles;

Assessment of using purified graphite (i.e. 99.95 wt%C+) as feed material and sizing the feed ahead of spheroidization;

Determining the spheroidization (shape) of feed material produced;

Perform surface coating, heat treatment and de-aggregation to attempt to produce a lithium-ion anode-grade powder;

Battery Cell testing to establish performance in long-term cycling (100 cycles); and

Perform wet chemistry intercalations, thermal expansion, delamination and sizing to attempt to make any produced graphite into the premium alkaline battery grade materials.

The resulting coated, spherionized, purified graphite (CSPG) material that is expected to be created from the aforementioned tests will be used to provide potential customers of CSPG with samples so that they can begin the material qualification process.

AETC is a woman-owned, privately held business which conducts operations out of the greater Chicago area. In its Arlington Heights, IL facility, AETC operates three business units: a manufacturing plant making battery-ready graphites and carbons, a pilot demonstration facility for battery materials and graphite dispersions, and a fully-functional research and development laboratory supporting the above business units. It develops and operates refining, particle spheroidization, and carbon coating technologies. AETC is produces spherical graphite (both natural and synthetic), expanded graphite, partially graphitized nanostructured carbons and ultra-high purity graphite-based electrically conductive inks, paints, and coatings which find use within the industry. AETC is a proud supply chain member of electric vehicles and an approved supplier to ten battery manufacturers and one fuel cell producer. In November 2022, the United States Department of Energy released a report where the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory formally featured AETC as a supply chain member of automotive lithium-ion batteries in the US.

Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials stated, “The opportunity to work with the team at AETC is tremendously exciting. We believe AETC is a perfect fit for advancing our material and creating third party validation in order for our material to become a valuable chemistry in new technologies. By aligning ourselves with high-quality partners, Reflex continues to move toward its ultimate goal of becoming a component of the North American critical element supply chain.”

Dr. Maya Barsukov, AETC’s President & CEO commented by saying, “The results of the upcoming testwork program will be critical in determining the commercial viability of the Ruby graphite project and will play a key role in shaping the future growth strategy of Reflex. AETC enthusiastically looks forward to working with Reflex as it works to unlock the full potential of their Ruby property.”

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at https://reflexmaterials.com/.

