U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.09 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9788
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1233
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0900
    +0.2750 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,050.71
    -139.76 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Reforming the criminal law regarding HIV non-disclosure: Government of Canada launches public consultation

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that our criminal justice system keeps communities safe, supports victims, and holds offenders to account, while respecting Charter rights.

As promised during the International AIDS conference in July, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the launch of a public consultation on reforming the criminal law regarding HIV non-disclosure.

"HIV non-disclosure" refers to criminal cases where a person living with HIV, who is aware of their status and knows they are infectious, does not disclose their HIV status before sexual activity that poses a realistic possibility of transmission. The consultation will seek input from stakeholders, persons with lived experiences, and the public on possible criminal law reforms related to HIV non-disclosure. Participants are invited to share their views until January 13, 2023.

Right now, persons living with HIV who do not disclose their status prior to otherwise consensual sexual activity can be charged with different offences. This includes aggravated sexual assault, which is the most serious sexual assault offence in the Criminal Code. This is because, in certain circumstances, the non-disclosure of one's HIV status can invalidate another person's consent to engage in sexual activity. However, criminalization can lead to the stigmatization of people living with HIV, which can often discourage individuals from being tested or seeking treatment.

There has been considerable progress in terms of HIV treatment and scientific evidence on rates of transmissibility. For these reasons, holding consultations is key to creating a path forward that follows science and protects victims while reducing the stigma of those living with HIV.

This consultation is one of the commitments made by the federal government in Canada's first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, launched in August. Reforming the criminal law regarding HIV non-disclosure is an essential step in ensuring that Canadian justice policy advances the dignity and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ people.

Quotes
"HIV is first and foremost a public health matter and non-disclosure of HIV status is a complex issue. Our government recognizes that the criminalization of people living with HIV can lead to stigmatization and significant hardships. This is why we are consulting Canadians on the best approach to reform the criminal law regarding HIV non-disclosure. It will help us find solutions, and will lead to better outcomes for affected populations."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Quick Facts

  • An estimated 63,000 people are living with HIV in Canada. Of these people, an estimated 1 in 10 are unaware of their status. In 2020, 1,639 newly diagnosed cases of HIV were reported in Canada. The majority of people diagnosed with HIV are receiving appropriate treatment.

  • Current criminal law applies to persons living with HIV who know their status and that they are infectious, if they fail to disclose, or misrepresent, their HIV status prior to sexual activity that poses a realistic possibility of HIV transmission.

  • On December 1, 2017, the Department of Justice Canada released the Criminal Justice System's Response to Non-Disclosure of HIV, a report that included a summary of the scientific evidence on sexual transmission of HIV produced by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

  • On December 8, 2018, the Attorney General of Canada issued a Directive related to the prosecution of HIV non-disclosure cases under federal jurisdiction. The Directive specifies, among other things, that prosecutions should not occur when an individual takes appropriate measures to prevent transmission of HIV (such as taking appropriate treatment to maintain a suppressed viral load), and that prosecutors must consider whether criminal charges are in the public interest.

  • Canada was the first country to publicly endorse the Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) campaign in 2018. U=U helps people live longer by stopping the spread of HIV through prevention, testing and treatment.

  • The Government of Canada supports a comprehensive approach to addressing HIV and other Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infections (STBBI) in Canada. Through its Five-year Action Plan on STBBI, the Government of Canada has made progress on its commitments to reduce the impact of STBBI in Canada by 2030.

  • The Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan was developed with community leaders, researchers, and organizations. It speaks to the concerns of diverse members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities across the country and uses an intersectional, holistic, and long-term approach to breaking down barriers and fighting the discrimination and oppression of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c5552.html

Recommended Stories

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments.

  • Novavax secures CDC signoff for Covid-19 vaccine as booster

    The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to make its protein-based shot available as a booster to adults in the U.S., the last hurdle required before people can use it beyond a primary series. The CDC said late Wednesday that its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, greenlit the decision — which gives initially vaccinated adults the choice to get Novavax’s jab as a booster instead of the updated Omicron-specific shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Novavax’s vaccine instead uses a decades-old technology found in vaccines for viruses such as flu and whooping cough, which the company is hoping will spur demand from people unable to, or who choose not to, receive the newer mRNA vaccines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Covid-19 Vaccines Should Be Among Regular Immunizations, CDC Advisers Say

    If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention follows the recommendations, the shots will be part of lists that include measles, tetanus and other inoculations recommended for adults and children.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Talaris Therapeutics' stock falls 21% after reporting patient death in clinical trial

    Shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 21.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported one of the participants in its Phase 3 study of living donor kidney transplant recipients died. The patient had been diagnosed with a moderate form of acute graft-vs-host disease. The trial's oversight committee has said enrollment and dosing may continue, and it said changes in the study's protocol to mitigate the risk of aGvHD are "sufficient." Talaris shares have declined 84.7% this y

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • Boeing Wins Senator Support For Request For Waiving Deadline Extension For New 737 MAX Variants Certifications

    A Republican senator and a significant customer came forward in support of Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA), trying to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The company faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems certified by the FAA, delaying the new MAX aircraft' deployment unless Congress grants a deadline e

  • Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable

    Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Currencies trade higher on Liz Truss resignation

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre discuss how currency markets are reacting to British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation after just 44 days in office.

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Fed’s Bullard Sees 2023 Shift With End of Front-Loading Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master H

  • America’s richest want to pay more taxes–but we won’t let them. We need a tax bracket and rate overhaul

    America once had 26 tax brackets–there are now seven. Here's why that's a problem, according to the Patriotic Millionaires.

  • Why Novavax Stock Couldn't Win on Wednesday

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a product typically delivers a nice stock price boost for the affected company. This, however, wasn't the case with vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Hump Day, as the latest FDA green light had the opposite effect, driving the shares down by almost 4% on the day. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's booster coronavirus shot, an adjuvanted version of its NVX-CoV2373.

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: NERV, RLMD Down on Updates, MRNA, NVAX's News & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from NERV and RLMD are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • 3 takeaways from Biden's latest oil reserves release

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December in an effort to lower the price of gas at the pump.