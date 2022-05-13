Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market are Alcon, J & J, Zeiss, Bausch, and Lomb (Valeant), Ziemer Ophthalmic, Nidek, STAAR, Avedro, Lensar, and iVIS Technologies.

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.13 billion in 2021 to $0.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The market is expected to grow to $0.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.



The refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia, or astigmatism.



The main product types of refractive surgery devices (or) equipment are microkeratome, excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, and YAG lasers.The excimer laser is a laser that emits concentrated light in the ultraviolet (UV) region of the spectrum.



The various applications involved are astigmatism, near-sightedness, and farsightedness that are used by end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmology clinics.



North America was the largest region in the refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



A significant driving factor for the growth of the Refractive surgery devices and equipment market is an increase in the geriatric population worldwide with eye disorders.Age-related macular degeneration is the major cause of loss of vision over the age of 65 years.



There are many elderly people with refractive errors who require immediate surgical care to cure visual impairment.The rising elderly population throughout the year increases the demand for refractive surgeries.



For example, the elderly population in USA is steadily growing and by 2030, 70 million Americans will be over 65 years of age. Approximately one in three older people have optic disorders which are boosting the refractive surgery devices and equipment market.



The Refractive surgery devices and equipment market is being restrained due to the lack of use of surgical equipment to treat refractive errors, in developing nations.Also, backwardness, poverty, and lack of knowledge make the patients unaware of the procedures of the surgery.



For example, according to WHO the visual impairment in Rwanda, an Africa.n country is 5.3% and more than 80% of the eye cases were refractive errors which were considered treatable but due to lack of ophthalmic surgical devices there is no cure. People in developing countries witness more cases related to blindness than in developed countries.



The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery.Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs.



The new corneal refractive surgical techniques such as femtosecond corneal surgery technique, pseudophakic intraocular lenses, intraocular rings and segments, and corneal stiffening techniques such as collagen crosslinking may impact the market significantly.For instance, the intrastromal femtosecond laser-assisted lenticular corneal excision (Flex-Smile) technique is very effective for myopic cases of up to 10 diopters with astigmatism up to 3.



Also, the advanced femtosecond laser surgical instruments have many unique features such as complete surgical control down to the micron in terms of diameter, depth and edge angle, fast flap creation.



In the USA, FDA (Foods and Drugs Administration) regulates the sale of medical devices and monitors the safety of all regulated medical devices. FDA regulates the sales of medical devices for refractive surgery.



The countries covered in the refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.

