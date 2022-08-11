U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Refractories Market to Expand at 4.5% CAGR During 2022-2029 | Refractories Industry Size, Share, Research Report, Opportunities and Challenges

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, The global refractories market size reached USD 32.25 billion in 2021. The market valuation is predicted to rise from USD 33.01 billion in 2022 to USD 44.82 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2029. The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand across major industrial sectors including iron, steel, and other metals, glass, cement, paper & pulp, and petrochemicals.

In recent years, development of refractories from combination of various materials has gained traction. Refractory customization to meet the global demand will further drive the market growth, says Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled Refractories Market, 2022-2029."                                   

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/refractories-market-103287

List of Key Players Profiled in the Refractories Report:        

  • Beijing Lier High Temperature Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

  • HarbinsonWalker International (U.S.)

  • Intocast Group (Germany)

  • Alsey Refractories Co. (U.S.)

  • Magnezit Group (Russia)

  • Imerys (France)

  • Posco Chemical (South Korea)

  • RHI Magnesita (Austria)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • Vesuvius (U.K.)

  • Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Refratechnik (Germany)

  • Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Kaefer (Norway)

  • Plibrico Company, LLC (U.S.)

  • Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan)

Weakened Demand Across Key End-Use Sectors Affected Market Dynamics    

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted refractories market growth significantly. Despite refractory production being an essential service, supply chain uncertainty and subsequent lack of raw materials such as binders and non-clay sands dented the growth prospects for this market. Slowdown of automotive, construction, and other key sectors impacted the market trends. However, the recovery of these sectors post-pandemic will strengthen the market outlook over the forthcoming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

4.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 44.82 Billion

Base Year

2021

Refractories Market Size in 2022

USD 33.01 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

280

Segments Covered

By Type, End-user and Regional Insights

Refractories Market Growth Drivers

Highly Carbon Intensive Manufacturing Process to Attract Environmental Concerns and Regulations

Proliferating Trend of Refractory Customization to Transform Market Outlook

Segments: 

According to form, the market is bifurcated into monolithic & unshaped and bricks & shaped.

By product, the market share is broken down into clay and non-clay.

Based on alkalinity, the market is bifurcated into basic and acidic & neutral.

In terms of end-use industry, the market is split into iron & steel, cement, glass, non-ferrous metals, and others.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/refractories-market-103287

Drivers & Restraints:

Proliferating Trend of Refractory Customization to Transform Market Outlook

Development of refractories from combination of various materials has gained traction. For example, magnesia materials and chromium oxide are combined together to form magnesia-chrome refractory. Customization results in numerous performance benefits such as higher refractoriness and exceptional resistance to chemical corrosion. Additional benefits include resistance to high temperatures and wear & tear.

Regional Insights:      

Asia Pacific Refractories Market Value Stood at USD 20.76 Billion in 2021

Asia Pacific is slated to dominate the global refractories market share during 2022-2029. In 2021, the regional market reached a valuation of USD 20.76 billion. Growth is attributable to increasing steel production in Asia Pacific countries. The World Steel Association reports that the region constitutes more than 70% of the world’s steel production, with China alone accounting for nearly 50%.

The market in North America is driven by the expanding iron, steel, and glass sectors. Meanwhile in Europe, growth will be influenced by rising demand across automotive sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Market Players Adopt New Strategies to Accelerate Growth & Expansion 

With the presence of major international companies as well as local emerging players, the global refractories market share is fairly fragmented. Several players are adopting new strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and R&D investments as part of their growth and expansion goals. Many companies are also expanding their production capacities to meet the global market demand.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/refractories-market-103287

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Refractories Market Size and Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Refractories Industry

    • Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19

    • Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

    • Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Refractories Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Form

      • Bricks & Shaped

      • Monolithics & Unshaped

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Product

      • Clay

      • Non Clay

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Alkalinity

      • Acidic & Neutral

      • Basic

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By End-Use Industry

      • Iron & Steel

      • Non-Ferrous Metals

      • Glass

      • Cement

      • Others

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

Latest Industry Development:   

October 2021 - Intocast acquired Pyrol, a manufacturer and trader of refractory products and casting auxiliaries in Mexico. With this acquisition, Intocast bought the majority stake in Pyrol. This development would help the company to expand the business in South America and North America, which will help to offer better faster service, customer proximity, and shorter delivery routes. 

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/refractories-market-103287

Ceramics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Graphite Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

