Refractories Market to Hit $42.30 Billion by 2020-2027 | Refractories Industry Registering a CAGR of 3.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in refractories market are Beijing Lier High Temperature Materials Co., Ltd. (China) HarbinsonWalker International (U.S.) Imerys (France) Into cast Group (Germany) Magnesite Group (Russia) Posco Chemical (South Korea) Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd. (China) Refratechnik (Germany) RHI Magnesita (Austria) Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Saint-Gobain (France) Sinosteel Group Corporation Limited (China) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Refractories Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Bricks & Shaped and Monolithics & Unshaped), By Product (Clay and Non-Clay), By Alkalinity (Acidic & Neutral and Basic), By End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Non-Ferrous Metals, Glass, Cement, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 32.06 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. The global refractories market size is projected to reach USD 42.30 Billion by the end of 2027. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will emerge in favor of market growth.

Refractories are advanced ceramic materials that are used in applications that require high thermal resistance and temperature handling capabilities. Besides this, the product possesses properties such as high mechanical strength and excellent resistance to corrosion. The product finds applications in several industries including petrochemical, ceramic, glass, paper and pulp, and others. Accounting to the excellent properties of refractories, the product has witnessed huge demand in recent years. The increasing investment in the research and development of efficient products will bode well for the growth of the overall refractories market in recent years. Consequential to the rising applications and subsequent demand for the product, there are several companies operating across the world. The report highlights major factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/refractories-market-103287

List of Companies Profiled in the Refractories Market Report:

  • Beijing Lier High-Temperature Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

  • HarbinsonWalker International (U.S.)

  • Imerys (France)

  • Intocast Group (Germany)

  • Magnezit Group (Russia)

  • Posco Chemical (South Korea)

  • Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Refratechnik (Germany)

  • RHI Magnesita (Austria)

  • Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • Sinosteel Group Corporation Limited (China)

  • Vesuvius (UK)

  • Kaefer (Norway)

  • Plibrico Company, LLC (U.S.)

  • Alsey Refractories Co. (U.S.)

  • Other Key Players

Major Companies Are Focusing on Extending their Production Capacities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the efforts put in by large scale companies to enhance the production capacities of refractories across the world have had the highest impact on the growth of the market. In July 2019, HarbinsonWalker announced that it has taken the decision to expand its manufacturing operations. The company will increase its production capacity in White Cloud, Michigan by 35%. The company will invest a mammoth USD 9 million in this expansion. This will emerge as the huge factor in the growth of the steel industry in North America. HarbinsonWalker’s latest step to expand the production of refractories will not just help the company’s cause, but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the global refractories market in the foreseeable future. The increasing demand for the product will attract newer companies in the coming years.

Market Segments:

By Form:

  • Bricks & Shaped

  • Monolithics & Unshaped

By Product:

  • Clay

  • Non-Clay

By Alkalinity:

  • Acidic

  • Neutral

  • Basic

By End-Use Industry:

  • Iron & Steel

  • Non-Ferrous Metals

  • Glass

  • Cement

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/refractories-market-103287

Asia Pacific Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Products Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing product applications and the subsequent rise in the demand for the product across the region will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. Asia Pacific accounts for over 70% of the global steel production; a primary reason why this region will always remain in contention for the leading market across the world. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth 20,444.9 million and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in North America will derive growth from the rising demand for the product across diverse end-use industries.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Refractories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form

      • Bricks & Shaped

      • Monolithics & Unshaped

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Clay

      • Non-Clay

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Alkalinity

      • Acidic & Neutral

      • Basic

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Industry

      • Iron & Steel

      • Non-Ferrous Metals

      • Glass

      • Cement

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/refractories-market-103287

Key Industry Developments:

January 2019: Calderys (Imerys) announced that it has signed a partnership with China Steel. This collaboration is aimed at the development of a joint research lab to push research efforts for the development of superior quality refractories.

Read Related Insights:

Graphite Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Synthetic, and Natural), By Application (Refractories, Foundries, Batteries, Friction Products, Lubricants, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Boiler Refractory Material Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Chemical Nature (Acidic, Neutral, Basic or Alkali), By Type (Fireclay Refractories, High-Alumina Refractories, Silica Refractories, Basic Refractories, Insulating Refractories, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


