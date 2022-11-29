Refractory Chronic Cough Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Merck & Co., BELLUS Health Inc, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Shionogi Inc. and Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Pune, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Refractory Chronic Cough Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Neuromodulators, Proton pump inhibitors, and Inhaled Corticosteroids), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others)- Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the refractory chronic cough therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to reach US$ 11.99 billion by 2030.
Growth Drivers
The rising prevalence of refractory chronic cough globally drives the refractory chronic cough therapeutics market. Increased global healthcare spending and disease awareness would increase the market's size, allowing pharmaceutical companies to expand their market share. The medicines in development are centered on cutting-edge methods to treat or ameliorate the illness state.
The global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug class, distribution channel, and region.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/refractory-chronic-cough-therapeutics-market/7991
Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’
Based on drug class, the global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market is subdivided into:
Neuromodulators
Proton Pump Inhibitors
Inhaled Corticosteroids
It has been observed that the neuromodulators segment dominates the global market. Amongst neuromodulators, opioid is the most used drug for the treatment of refractory chronic cough. It can be used to cure mild to moderate symptoms. But due to the side effects associated with the use of opioids, such as an increased risk of fracture, proton pump inhibitors are being increasingly used.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
The increasing prevalence of chronic cough in the population and the expansion of products to treat it are the main factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific refractory chronic cough market. The market expansion is projected to be driven by advancements in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors linked to medications that can treat refractory chronic cough. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of regional startups and international pharmaceutical firms working on chronic cough products.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market are
Merck & Co.
BELLUS Health Inc
Kyorin Pharmaceuticals
NeRRe Therapeutics
Bayer AG
Shionogi Inc.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics
Axalbion
Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Patara Pharma
Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/refractory-chronic-cough-therapeutics-market/7991
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL REFRACTORY CHRONIC COUGH THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS
Neuromodulators
Proton pump inhibitors
Inhaled Corticosteroids
Others
GLOBAL REFRACTORY CHRONIC COUGH THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Refractory Chronic Cough Therapeutics Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=hizkNRizHjRo0fNc8SSJb3Ci6iOknPD5tzaHtJrC&report_id=7991&license=Single
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter