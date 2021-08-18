U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Dalmia Bharat Group will emerge as major refractory materials market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "refractory materials market for GCC steel industry segmented by geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of GCC) and type (bricks and monolithic) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry size is expected to reach a value of 37.78 MT during 2021-2025?

Attractive Opportunities with Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry by Form Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry can now be gained through our report.
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the steel industry is likely to witness a MIXED impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Materials Include:

Global Refractory Materials Market - Global refractory materials market is segmented by type (clay and others and non-clay), form (shaped and monolithic), application (iron and steel, non-metallic materials, non-ferrous metals, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Tabular Alumina Market - Global tabular alumina market is segmented by application (refractory, abrasives, and oil and gas) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Top 3 Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry Players

Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd.: The company produces and distributes recovered refractory materials used by steel mills and industrial furnaces.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA: The company offers refractory materials under the brand, Hexoloy.

Dalmia Bharat Group: The company offers refractory materials to various industries including steel, cement, glass, copper, aluminum, and others.

https://www.technavio.com/report/refractory-materials-market-for-gcc-steel-industry-market-in-gcc-countries-industry-analysis

Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Refractory materials market for GCC steel industry is segmented as below:

  • Geography

  • Type

The refractory materials market for GCC steel industry is driven by the mounting demand from the construction and infrastructure sector. In addition, increasing R&D activities by vendors are expected to trigger the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/refractory-materials-market-for-gcc-steel-industry-market-in-gcc-countries-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/refractory-materialsmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refractory-materials-market-for-gcc-steel-industry-2021-2025--technavio-301357809.html

SOURCE Technavio

