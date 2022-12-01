U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Refresco completes acquisition of Tru Blu Beverages in Australia

Refresco
·2 min read
Refresco
Refresco

Press Release

Refresco completes acquisition of Tru Blu Beverages in Australia

Rotterdam, The Netherlands – December 1, 2022 – Refresco Group B.V. (“Refresco” or “the Company”), the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging (GNE) brands and retailers in Europe and North America, today announces it has completed the acquisition of Tru Blu Beverages, a manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages in Australia, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

Refresco entered into an agreement to acquire Tru Blu Beverages on October 14, 2022. With the acquisition now completed, Refresco expands its global presence, adding a third continent as a new platform for growth. The acquisition includes three production facilities, in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. These will be added to the current Refresco network of over 70 manufacturing facilities across Europe and North America. With this expansion, Refresco further strengthens their position as global independent beverage solutions provider to branded customers and leading retailers. In addition, Refresco moves one step closer to fulfilling its ambition of “Our Drinks On Every Table”.

The integration process will commence immediately, with Tru Blu Beverages to be rebranded as Refresco.

About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers with production in Europe, North America and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 13,000 employees. www.refresco.com

For more information, please contact
Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

 

Attachment


