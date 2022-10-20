U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

Refrigerant Compressors Market Size to Record a CAGR of 5.58%, Hermetic to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerant compressors market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerant Compressors Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerant Compressors Market 2022-2026

The refrigerant compressors market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growth of the commercial refrigeration market is driving the refrigerant compressors market growth. However, factors such as changes in regulatory policies may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

The refrigerant compressors market covers the following areas:

Refrigerant Compressors Market Sizing
Refrigerant Compressors Market Forecast
Refrigerant Compressors Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The refrigerant compressors market has been segmented by application (hermetic, semi-hermetic reciprocating, domestic, semi-hermetic screw, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The hermetic segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A hermetic compressor is sealed away from the environment. The casing is welded shut and cannot be accessed. Such advantages of hermetic compressors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies and their Offerings

BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, among others, are the key players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Daikin Industries Ltd - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as Daikin Refrigeration Compressors, Daikin DC Inverter Scroll Compressor, Daikin DC Inverter Scroll Compressor, and Jt160G-P8Y1 Daikin.

  • Danfoss AS - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as hydrocarbon compressors, centrifugal compressors with the horizontally split casing, integrally geared centrifugal compressors, and rotary screw oil-injected compressors.

  • Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as Copeland Compressors, Propane compressors, CO2 Compressors, and HFO/HFC compressors.

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as gas compressors, packaged compressor systems, reciprocating compressors, and screw compressors.

  • LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as OEM Bare Screw Compressors, YORK Gas and OEM Control Solutions, and YORK Process Systems.

Related Reports

Rotary Air Compressor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing industry, mining and metallurgy industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the manufacturing industry segment will be significant.

HVAC Refrigerant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fluorocarbons, inorganics, hydrocarbons, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the fluorocarbons segment has been significant.

Refrigerant Compressors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 70%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, and Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Hermetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Semi-hermetic reciprocating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Semi-hermetic screw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Daikin Industries Ltd

  • 10.4 Danfoss AS

  • 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.10 NIDEC CORP.

  • 10.11 OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa

  • 10.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

