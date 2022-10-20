Refrigerant Compressors Market Size to Record a CAGR of 5.58%, Hermetic to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerant compressors market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The refrigerant compressors market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growth of the commercial refrigeration market is driving the refrigerant compressors market growth. However, factors such as changes in regulatory policies may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The refrigerant compressors market has been segmented by application (hermetic, semi-hermetic reciprocating, domestic, semi-hermetic screw, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The hermetic segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A hermetic compressor is sealed away from the environment. The casing is welded shut and cannot be accessed. Such advantages of hermetic compressors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies and their Offerings

BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, among others, are the key players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Daikin Industries Ltd - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as Daikin Refrigeration Compressors, Daikin DC Inverter Scroll Compressor, Daikin DC Inverter Scroll Compressor, and Jt160G-P8Y1 Daikin.

Danfoss AS - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as hydrocarbon compressors, centrifugal compressors with the horizontally split casing, integrally geared centrifugal compressors, and rotary screw oil-injected compressors.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as Copeland Compressors, Propane compressors, CO 2 Compressors, and HFO/HFC compressors.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as gas compressors, packaged compressor systems, reciprocating compressors, and screw compressors.

LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers refrigeration compressors such as OEM Bare Screw Compressors, YORK Gas and OEM Control Solutions, and YORK Process Systems.

Rotary Air Compressor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing industry, mining and metallurgy industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the manufacturing industry segment will be significant.

HVAC Refrigerant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fluorocarbons, inorganics, hydrocarbons, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the fluorocarbons segment has been significant.

Refrigerant Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, and Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Hermetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Semi-hermetic reciprocating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Semi-hermetic screw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Daikin Industries Ltd

10.4 Danfoss AS

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.10 NIDEC CORP.

10.11 OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa

10.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

