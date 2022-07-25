U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.53
    -1.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,958.31
    +59.02 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,760.29
    -73.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.67
    +4.79 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.98
    +1.28 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -13.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.37 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8290
    +0.0460 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6990
    +0.6490 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,875.41
    -879.45 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.54
    +1.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.06
    +18.69 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Refrigerants Market is Rapidly Growing with Rising Demand for Organic and Natural-Based Refrigerants | MDC Research Study

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Refrigerants Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigerants Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Refrigerants Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Refrigerants Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Refrigerants Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Refrigerants Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Refrigerants Market.

                                                                                                                                          

Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/19693   

                                                                                                                                         

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Refrigerants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Refrigerants Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Refrigerants Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

List of Companies Covered in the Refrigerants Market Report are:

  • ARKEMA S.A.

  • DONGYUE GROUP CO., LTD. (DONGYUE)

  • HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

  • THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

  • THE LINDE GROUP

  • AIR LIQUIDE (AIRGAS REFRIGERANTS INC.)

  • SINOCHEM GROUP

  • DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

  • ORBIA

  • ASAHI GLASS CORPORATION

  • A-GAS INTERNATIONAL

  • SRF LIMITED

  • GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LTD

  • NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

  • PUYANG ZHONGWEI FINE CHEMICALS

  • SHANDONG YUEAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO. LTD

  • HARP INTERNATIONAL

  • QUIMOBASICOS

  • TAZZETI SPA

  • GAS SERVEI S.A.

  • ZHEJIANG FOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.

  • REFRIGERANT SOLUTIONS LTD.

  • BROTHERS GAS BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION CO. LLC

  • ECO FREEZE INTERNATIONAL

  • ENGAS AUSTRALASIA

  • AMONG OTHERS.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

Latest Upgrardation

Strategy and Vision



In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages

Get Table Of Content of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/toc/19693          

                                                                                                                                  

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Refrigerants Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Refrigerants Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Refrigerants Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Refrigerants Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Refrigerants Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Refrigerants Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Refrigerants Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Refrigerants Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Refrigerants Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Refrigerants Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/refrigerants-market-19693

                                                                

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Refrigerants Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Refrigerants Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Refrigerants Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Refrigerants Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Refrigerants Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Refrigerants Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Refrigerants Market?

  • What is the potential of the Refrigerants Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Refrigerants Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/19693

      

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Refrigerants Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Refrigerants Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Refrigerants Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/19693    

                                                                                                                          

About MDC:                                                                                                        

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • 5-star S Caleb Downs headlines recruits set to commit in final week of July

    The class of 2023 continues to create major recruiting buzz ahead of the 2022-23 season high school football season.

  • German landlord bids to turn down heating for 500,000 residents as Putin squeezes gas - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Sales Beat

    Higher average selling prices drive Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) revenues in the second quarter.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Devon Energy's (DVN) second-quarter earnings is expected to have gained owing to stable production volumes from its multi-basin assets and recovery in commodity prices.

  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Newmont (NEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.33% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google, Microsoft, Meta to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors preview earnings that will be reported this week.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen

  • 10 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for inflation according to Redditors. If you want to skip our analysis of the overall consumer sentiment, go directly to 5 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors. The inflation rate in the US is at a four-decade high, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording […]

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • The stock market rally in July could be tested soon

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the reasons why stocks have rallied in July.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Here’s What Makes Meta (FB) a Smart Investment Choice

    Moon Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Moon Capital Management offers a variety of investment management and planning services. The firm’s wealth management services and private investment fund put its experience, discipline, and philosophy to work for its clients. Moon […]

  • As I Screen for Value Stocks, Intel Becomes an Even Bigger Bargain Than Before

    The semiconductor giant is among the now 13 companies that have made it through this stringent sifting process.