Refrigerated Snacks Market size valued Estimated To Be US$ 127.5 billion by 2032, Says Future Market Insights

·5 min read

Refrigerated Snacks Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Type (Savory Snacks, Fruits Snacks, Confectionery Snacks, Bakery Snacks, and Others), End-use Application (Food Service Industry and Retail/Household) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refrigerated snacks market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.2% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 127.5 Bn by 2032.

Refrigerated Snacks Market Size (2022E)

US$ 84.5 Bn

Refrigerated Snacks Market Projected Size (2032F)

US$ 127.5 Bn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

4.2%

Top 3 Countries Market Share

25.8%

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Low-calorie food products such as refrigerated snacks are in high demand around the world, as consumers strive to live a healthier lifestyle. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are popular channels for retailing food in urban areas, particularly among middle- and upper-income earners, whereas small shops are more popular among low-income earners.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14423

Flexitarian consumers are surging in number, which will aid overall expansion of the refrigerated snacks market. Consumers who follow a flexitarian diet eat a plant-based diet with irregular consumption of meat, which is more feasible for consumers than going completely vegan or vegetarian. The flexitarians population is rapidly increasing, increasing demand for plant-based products such as plant-based refrigerated snacks.

Many food giants are supporting the sales of meat substitute goods. With the help of advanced food technology, manufacturers are developing plant-based food products with meat-like taste and texture attributes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The market is segmented based on nature, wherein the conventional refrigerated snacks are anticipated to account for around 87% of the market share over the forecast period.

  • The North America refrigerated snacks market is anticipated to dominate the global market with a share of around 29% in 2022.

  • On the basis of type, refrigerated savory snacks are expected to hold dominant share in 2022, but the demand for refrigerated fruit snacks is expected to grow at a healthier pace forecast period.

  • Based on sales channels, the retail/household segment accounted for nearly 59% of the global market, but the foodservice industry is expected to grow at higher rate over the forecast period. In the retail/household segment, online retail stores are expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

  • As more consumers use smartphones to order food and groceries, e-Commerce is gaining traction around the world. Rapid digitalization has led to a widespread e-Commerce penetration in Asian countries, with China leading the way with a sizable market share. Refrigerated snacks have a long shelf life and can be packaged in a variety of ways, attracting a large customer base.

Get Customization On This Report For Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14423

"The growing popularity of plant-based products snacks among consumers is piquing the interest of large corporations in such products. To expand their plant-based snacks offerings, tier 1 players are looking for expansion and acquiring small plant-based companies and brands." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The foodservice industry's demand for labeled food is increasing. This is growing rapidly, particularly in developing countries. The easy accessibility of these goods in the retail market has led to a large consumer base, which presents opportunities for refrigerated snack manufacturers.

Refrigerated snack use in the food industry has grown dramatically in recent years. However, there is an inherent opportunity for producers to launch their products in the retail market in the near future in order to enter the food-service industry and households. The following are some noteworthy market developments:

  • Tyson Foods has introduced a new line of functional refrigerated protein snacks under the Pact brand, which was created to assist people in harnessing the natural benefits of food.

Refrigerated Snacks Market by Category

By Nature, Refrigerated Snacks Market is segmented as:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Type, Refrigerated Snacks Market is segmented as:

  • Savoury Snacks

  • Fruit Snacks

  • Confectionery Snacks

  • Bakery Snacks

  • Others

By End-use Application, Refrigerated Snacks Market is segmented as:

  • Food Service Industry

  • Retail/Household

Contact Sales For Further Assistance In Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14423

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How big is the refrigerated snacks market?

  • What is the anticipated market value of the refrigerated snacks market by 2032 end?

  • What is the refrigerated snacks market outlook?

  • Which region is expected to drive the demand for the refrigerated snacks market?

  • Who are the key players operating in the market?

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Botanical Supplements Market: Newly released data from Future Market Insights market analysis shows that global botanical supplements demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.3% in 2022.

Collagen Drinks Market: Collagen drinks sales are likely to account for ~1% of the overall dietary supplements market, which is anticipated to be valued at US$ 68.3 Bn by 2022 end.

Kombucha Tea Market: The global kombucha tea market size was valued at $1,655.6 Mn in 2022, and is projected to reach $5,234.6 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/refrigerated-snacks-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refrigerated-snacks-market-size-valued-estimated-to-be-us-127-5-billion-by-2032--says-future-market-insights-301511894.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

