Refrigerated Transport Market worth $160.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Refrigerated Transport Market by Application (Chilled food & Frozen food), Mode of Transport (Road, Sea, Rail & Air), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV & HCV), Temperature (Single & Multi-temperature), Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" size is estimated to be valued at USD 113.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 160.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market is driven by increasing demand to prevent the spoilage of perishable food products and agricultural commodities across the globe. These refrigerated vehicles help to restrict the temperature fluctuation during the transit and maintain the temperature as set by the operator. These market trends are anticipated to boost the sales of refrigerated transport over the foreseeable future.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=779494

Chilled food was the largest application segment in the global refrigerated transport market and is expected to maintain the dominance over the forecast period

The chilled food products segment covers a wide variety of products such as milk, dairy products such as butter, yogurt, and cheese, bakery & confectionery products, beverages, and fruits & vegetables. Chilled food product manufacturers are expected to experience high prospects in the emerging countries since developed countries have entered the maturity stage in this segment.

LCV is anticipated to be the fastest-growing mode of transport segment in the refrigerated transport over the forecast period

Refrigerated LCV are best suitable for the secondary transportation and with the increasing home or door-steo delivery services by all the ecommerce and retail sector players, the demand for LCV is anticipated to get fueled over the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Refrigerated Transport Market"

448 – Tables
63 – Figures
367 – Pages

Multi-temperature was the largest temperature segment for the refrigerated transport market and anticipated to maintain the dominance over the forecast period.

The introduction of multi-temperature refrigeration has enabled energy savings for operators as they can deliver freight at different temperatures to a specific location. In multi-temperature refrigerated vehicles, the container maintains two or more different temperatures in various parts of the vehicle for the operators to load assorted products within the same vehicle.

Hybrid vehicles are anticipated to be the second fastest growing technology segment in the refrigerated transport market.

A hybrid refrigeration system can primarily have any combination of components in both series and parallel circuits for increasing COP. This system has comparatively less power and energy input desired for industrial usage in places with fewer resources and aims to have better economical solutions for the standard cycles.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=779494

Europe was the largest region for the refrigerated transport market in 2022.

Europe has a large and mature market with stable demand for most fresh fruit and vegetables. The need for year-round availability and the interest in new exotic produce maintain Europe's dependence on external suppliers. Moreover, Europe has a population of more than 500 million consumers and is responsible for over €60 billion or 44% of the global trade value of fresh fruit and vegetables. Europe includes five of the ten largest importing countries globally. These market scenarios makes the region the largest market for refrigerated market across the globe.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation) (US), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.(Japan), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), China International Shipping Containers (Group) Co., Ltd (China), Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company (US), Singamas Container Holdings Limited (China), Hyundai (Korea), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), KRONE (Germany), LAMBERET SAS (France), Tata Motors (India), VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (India), Shaanxi Tianhui Inlong Trading Co. Ltd (China), Wabash National Corporation (US) and Great Dane LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/refrigerated-transport-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/refrigerated-transport.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refrigerated-transport-market-worth-160-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301535056.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

