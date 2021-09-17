U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.75
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,674.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.30
    -8.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    -0.47 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.20
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.24 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    +1.25 (+6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9870
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,478.59
    -408.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.68
    -28.61 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.87
    -15.61 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Forecasts by Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Evaporation Cooling, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)), by Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Beverages) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Refrigerated Warehousing Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151324/?utm_source=GNW

Refrigerated Warehousing Market- our new study reveals trends, drivers & inhibitors, and predicted revenues

Where is the overall refrigerated warehousing market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 370+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at the overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Refrigerated Warehousing Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), segment insights, company profiles and recent developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Refrigerated Warehousing Market: By Temperature
. Frozen
. Chilled

Refrigerated Warehousing Market: By Technology
. Blast Freezing
. Vapor Compression
. Evaporation Cooling
. PLC

Refrigerated Warehousing Market: By Application
. Fruits and Vegetables
. Bakery and Confectionery
. Milk and Dairy Products
. Meat and Seafood
. Beverages

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 22 leading national markets:
. North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
. Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
. Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
. South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
. Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Refrigerated Warehousing Market will surpass $xx billion in 2020, our work calculates. We predict a strong revenue growth at a rate of xx% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Refrigerated Warehousing Market report helps you

In summary, our 370+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Refrigerated Warehousing Market, with forecasts for Temperature Type, Technology Type, and Application, each forecasted at a global and regional level - discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets - See forecasts for the overall refrigerated warehousing market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and South Korea among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Lineage Logistics, Americold, US Cold Storage Inc, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics, and Kloosterboer BV among others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151324/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Ballard Announces Launch of FCmove™-HD+

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP0) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the launch of the FCmove™-HD+, designed for buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks, and is the latest product in Ballard's 8th generation heavy duty power module portfolio.

  • Here’s Why Carillon Tower Advisers Disposed its DraftKings (DKNG) Shares

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks extended their recent run of success in the second quarter, advancing for the fifth consecutive quarter following the sharp selloff induced by the early stages […]

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.