U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.75
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,295.00
    -64.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,704.00
    -25.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.30
    -7.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.72
    -0.52 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -11.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    27.07
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    -0.26 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0100
    +0.2600 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,419.31
    +2,458.18 (+5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.78
    +5.07 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,530.05
    +1.33 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.07
    -42.86 (-0.14%)
     

Refrigeration Components Market for Battery Thermal Management System and Charging System for Electric Vehicles – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Component Types, Propulsion Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The Electric Vehicle Revolution Set to Create an Annual $8. 50 Billion Revenue Opportunity for Refrigeration Component Manufacturers Globally by 2025. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refrigeration Components Market for Battery Thermal Management System and Charging System for Electric Vehicles – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Component Types, Propulsion Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024328/?utm_source=GNW
• How is the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles evolving with new technologies and products in the global market?
• What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for refrigeration component market for electric vehicles?
• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of refrigeration components for electric vehicles, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2020 to 2025?
• What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles industry players?
• What are the buyer’s attributes, major challenges, and drivers of the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles in the countries?
• What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?
• How does the supply chain function in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles?
• Which application type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles market during 2019-2025?
• Which are the key product types which may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2025?
• What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles market?

Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025

The refrigeration component market for electric vehicles analyzed is expected to show decent growth in the coming years.

The refrigeration components in an electric vehicle includes condenser, evaporator, and cooling plate, among others, helps the system to provide the functionality of cooling the EV battery through the battery thermal management system. This report considers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and high-power charging systems for estimations and forecast.

To reduce charging time in high power charging systems, the charging power needs to go up.As a result of this, the heat will rise significantly.

To efficiently dissipate the heat and enable fast charging, controlled thermal management with cooling is needed. The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of refrigeration component market for electric vehicles.

Scope of the Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025

The Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025 provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application type, propulsion type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the refrigeration component outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the EV refrigeration component development process.

The global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, China, U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies Profiled in the Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025

The key market players in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles include Hella, Hanon Systems, Robert Bosch, Gantherm Incorporated, Valeo, and Denso Corporation, among others.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• U.K.
• China
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Sweden
• Poland
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024328/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Tilray Plunges Most on Record as Cannabis Stocks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tilray Inc. fell 50% Thursday, the most ever, halting a record three-day rally as another Reddit-inspired push into cannabis stocks quickly unraveled.The loss helped push the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, down 25% in its biggest ever drop as other pot stocks also see-sawed from gains to losses. Canopy Growth Corp., the biggest cannabis company by market value, also took a sharp drop ending 22% lower.“The market has a pretty bad case of ADHD these days, and the latest shiny object for what has been a rabid retail crowd is cannabis stocks,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “The all-important question is whether all of those fundamentals, all of that enthusiasm is priced into the shares or not.”The week’s earlier rally was reminiscent of late 2018, when Canada was about to become the first large economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, sending cannabis stocks surging. Tilray’s three-day gain to start the week was its biggest ever, although it’s still well below the intraday high of $300 it hit in September 2018.Short sellers have been paring back bets against the pot sector since the start of the year amid organized short squeezes on Reddit, according to a report from S3 Partners. Short interest across the sector as a percentage of float has decreased to 15% from 24% on Jan. 1.However, Tilray has been a major outlier after merger arbitrage traders began building up short positions following its announced merger with Aphria Inc. in December, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analyticsTilray has seen over $1 billion of new short selling, bringing its short interest to 23% of available shares, according to S3. That has made it a ripe target on Reddit as users have also touted possible regulatory reforms in the U.S.Gains in Tilray led the sector’s rise earlier. However, Anson Funds Chief Investment Officer Moez Kassam said that could be because it’s one of few cannabis stocks easily available to Robinhood or day traders in the U.S.Canadian-listed firms with U.S. operations may be better poised to benefit from U.S. legalization and retail investors may be ignoring stocks like Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., making it an ironic trade, Kassam said.(Updates closing market prices. A previous verion corrected the scope of a Canopy loss.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration at the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow 7 rules if they want to make money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rack up Triple-Digit Gains, Say Analysts

    Is a pause to the stock market’s continued surge finally in the cards? The talk has turned to rising interest rates and the specter of inflation against the backdrop of growth powered by Covid fiscal stimulus. However, strategists say there’s no need to get alarmist just yet. According to Goldman Sachs equity strategist, Ryan Hammond, the stock market bull may stick with us for a while. Hammond notes that interest rates remain low, and sees this as the key factor. “Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a ‘tipping point’ for equities,” Hammond opined. Casting his gaze at the broader markets, Hammond points out that since 2012, the S&P 500 performance has consistently been positively correlated with inflation bets. “Improving growth expectations often correspond with higher breakeven inflation, rising earnings expectations, and improving investor sentiment, which more than offset the higher discount rate,” Hammond wrote, backing his belief that inflation fears should remain low. With rates and inflation low, this makes the stock market the go-to place for investors seeking higher returns. And within the stock market, penny stocks are sure to attract attention. These names trading for under $5 per share are considered to be some of the most controversial on the Street, and divide market watchers into two factions: critics and fans. The former brings a valid argument to the table. Stocks don’t just end up trading at such low levels; typically, there’s a very real reason for their bargain price tags. As for the latter, the potential for an investment worth only pocket change to appreciate even a seemingly insignificant amount, the result of which could be massive percentage gains, is too enticing to ignore. The implication for investors? Due diligence is essential, as some penny stocks might not have what it takes to climb their way back up. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) We will start with Checkpoint Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that works in the oncology field. Checkpoint acquires, develops, and commercializes immune-enhanced combination treatments for solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has two leading drug candidates, CK-101 and CK-301. CK-101, known as cosibelimab, is a small-molecule targeted anti-cancer agent, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of specific non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug candidate targets cancers susceptible to the EGFR mutation, making it applicable to approximately 20% of NSCLC patients. The drug has shown promise compared to traditional chemotherapy treatments. Further studies will test CK-101 against tumor progression due to resistance mutations. The second candidate, CK-301, is an antibody drug currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. The selected cancers include NSCLC, as well as metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. All of these cancers are responsive to the therapeutic action of CK-301, an anti-tumor response due to blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. CK-301 has shown a 44% objective response rate in treated patients during the Phase 1 study, along with a 10.3-month median progression-free survival rate, when compared to currently available approved treatments. Based on these results, the company is continuing its clinical phase program, including an early registration of patients for a Phase 3 study. Among the fans is Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim who writes, “We think the risk-reward is favorable heading into the full, reg-enabling Phase 1 readout for cosibelimab in metastatic CSCC in 2H21. We view this as the key near term focus for CKPT. We expect a positive readout based on what we have viewed as strong interim data that have recently been presented for cosibelimab (SITC 2020, ESMO 2020).” The analyst added “The potential peak sales opportunity for cosibelimab is underappreciated, in our view, and we expect upwards earnings estimate revisions to drive CKPT shares higher.” In line with her upbeat outlook on the cosibelimab potential, Kim rates CKPT shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), and her $16 price target indicates confidence in a 331% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With only Buys assigned in the last three months, 3 to be exact, the word on the Street is that CKPT is a Strong Buy. Additionally, the $17.67 average price target brings the upside potential to 365%. (See CKPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Next up we have Galmed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is aramchol, a liver targeted SCD‑1 modulator, designated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which aramchol has been given Fast Track Designation status by the FDA. NASH is a fatty liver disease, closely correlated to obesity, for which there are currently no targeted drugs available. Due to the growing obesity rates, the market for NASH medications is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with some estimating it could be worth $35 billion. Whoever brings a solution into play stands to cash in handsomely. Aramchol has completed Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials and is currently in Phase 3. However, the enrollment for the study was recently temporarily halted; Aramchol meglumine - an NCE (new chemical entity) with extended IP compared to aramchol, and which the company is switching to - is earmarked to take aramchol’s place in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study. In Q2, Galmed expects to sit down with the FDA to discuss substituting aramchol meglumine for aramchol, and file the IND in 1H21. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse thinks the company has been playing its cards right. “Of course, delaying Phase 3 by one year in a competitive NASH field is suboptimal but given all NASH trials are being delayed by COVID anyway, we think Galmed made the right decision to transition to aramchol meglumine now. At this point, FDA go-ahead remains the most important catalyst in 2021, followed by 24- week open label data from the first cohort,” the 5-star analyst opined. Galmed has also recently added a new candidate to the pipeline called Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid peptide that inhibits Serum Amyloid A (SAA) polymerization and aggregation. The company believes that Amilo-5MER could potentially play a role in numerous indications, such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and COVID-19. “Preclinical data presented by Galmed show good activity in IBD and RA mouse models… This adds an interesting new value driver for Galmed beyond NASH, which is ongoing,” Seedhouse added. To this end, Seedhouse rates GLMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. Should his thesis play out, a twelve-month gain of 270% could potentially be in the cards. (To watch Seedhouse’ track record, click here) Wall Street analysts are firmly on Galmed’s side; The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only - 4, in total. Like Seedhouse, other analysts are anticipating big returns; At $19, the average price target implies gains of 314% in the year ahead. (See GLMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why You Should Avoid Sundial Growers Stock Like the Plague

    The WallStreetBets crowd has rushed into the Canadian cannabis sector sending stocks, such as Sundial Growers (SNDL), soaring. The stock went from trading for pennies to one with a market cap hitting $3.6 billion. The big issue for investors that don’t cash out on these gains is that Sundial isn’t poised to benefit from the potential legalization of pot in the US, which is a big part of the basis for this crowed buying these cannabis stocks. The company is in a much better position now after raising a large amount of cash, but the stock's move doesn’t help change the weak financial prospects of the business. Stunning Rally Back in early November, Sundial traded at only $0.14. The stock and the company were an afterthought in the industry after reporting Q3 revenues of only C$12.9 million. In the quarter, Sundial saw revenues collapse 36% from Q2 levels as the cannabis company shifts out of the wholesale business to focus on branded cannabis products. The Canadian cannabis sector has a long history of companies shifting from product segments to only rush straight into another competitive segment without any margin power in an oversupplied market. Due to the WallSteetBets insanity, the stock almost reached the $4 level today, before giving back some of the gains it made over the past few days. With a current market cap of $3.6 billion, the valuation doesn’t match with a company struggling to generate $10 million in quarterly revenues. Better Financial Position Sundial is definitely in a better position after this stock rally, since the company has raised $175 million in the last month. On February 2, the company raised $74.5 million selling 74.5 million shares plus warrants at $1. Only a few days earlier, Sundial raised $100 million selling 133 million shares plus warrants at around $0.75 per unit. Investors should note that Sundial rushed out both offerings at $1 or less while the stock sits at $2.38 now. The management team clearly thought the lower stock prices warranted a good price to sell shares. The additional cash could help the prospects of the company where analysts were only targeting 2021 sales of $66 million. Unfortunately though, Sundial is still generating EBITDA losses due to 20% grow margins and the sector is littered with companies trying to alter the product mix to limited success. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that the recent stock move in Sundial isn’t justified by any changes in the prospects of their cannabis business as the company is locked out of the U.S. market. Sundial has raised a lot of cash to improve the balance sheet, but the company still hasn’t proven any ability to actually sell cannabis, whether wholesale or branded, at solid profits. The WallStreetBets crowd could clearly push the stock higher in the next few days or weeks, but Sundial has no business prospects supporting the stock above $1. Investors should cash out before the stock falls like GameStop previously. The view from the Street is hardly any rosier. Not only does the stock show a Moderate Sell consensus with not a single Buy rating over the past three months, but the current consensus price target indicates ~87% downside risk. (See SNDL stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Aurora Cannabis Earnings Halt Marijuana Stocks' Slide After Flameout

    Marijuana stocks rose a bit after hours on the Aurora Cannabis earnings report. Tilray led Thursday's sell-off following a huge run on U.S. legalization hopes.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks Good Buys After Wild Swings?

    Marijuana stocks have moved higher as hopes increase for wider U.S. legalization, but fell sharply on Feb. 11. Are any pot stocks good buys?

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got clearer

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • Pot Stocks Are Getting Crushed. What You Need to Know.

    Recent action in marijuana stocks involving Reddit traders makes it hard to predict day-to-day moves, especially with the more-liquid Canadian growers.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic Is About To Put Spaceplane — And Huge SPCE Stock Rally — To The Test

    Virgin Galactic could redo a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo as early as Saturday, a key step needed before commercial flights can start.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, After Its Big Earnings Surprise?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Planning 500,000 charging points for EVs by 2025, Shell becomes the latest company swept up in EV charging boom

    Shell's plan to roll out 500,000 electric charging stations in just four years is the latest sign of an EV charging infrastructure boom that has prompted investors to pour cash into the industry and inspired a few companies to become public companies in search of the capital needed to meet demand. Since the beginning of the year, three companies have been acquired by special purpose acquisition vehicles and are on a path to go public, while a third has raised tens of millions from some of the biggest names in private equity investing for its own path to commercial viability. The SPAC attack began in September when an electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint struck a deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, with a market valuation of $2.4 billion.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting Deeper Into EVs

    Electric-bus maker GreenPower Motor announced a deal with a Berkshire Hathaway unit planning to sell electric buses and commercial vehicles.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Robinhood shares are soaring just like the stocks that trade on Robinhood

    Shares of Robinhood jumped 50% in January despite the GameStop controversy, as investors scramble to get a piece of the brokerage before a much anticipated IPO this year. The fintech’s growing valuation is another sign that investors think the trading app is bulletproof to everything from handwringing over its business model to technology outages and fines. The latest bids in the secondary market for Robinhood shares equate to a valuation of around $40 billion, according to data from Rainmaker Securities.