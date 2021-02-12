Refrigeration Components Market for Battery Thermal Management System and Charging System for Electric Vehicles – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Component Types, Propulsion Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025
The Electric Vehicle Revolution Set to Create an Annual $8. 50 Billion Revenue Opportunity for Refrigeration Component Manufacturers Globally by 2025. Key Questions Answered in this Report:
New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refrigeration Components Market for Battery Thermal Management System and Charging System for Electric Vehicles – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Component Types, Propulsion Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024328/?utm_source=GNW
• How is the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles evolving with new technologies and products in the global market?
• What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for refrigeration component market for electric vehicles?
• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of refrigeration components for electric vehicles, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2020 to 2025?
• What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles industry players?
• What are the buyer’s attributes, major challenges, and drivers of the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles in the countries?
• What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?
• How does the supply chain function in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles?
• Which application type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles market during 2019-2025?
• Which are the key product types which may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2025?
• What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles market?
Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025
The refrigeration component market for electric vehicles analyzed is expected to show decent growth in the coming years.
The refrigeration components in an electric vehicle includes condenser, evaporator, and cooling plate, among others, helps the system to provide the functionality of cooling the EV battery through the battery thermal management system. This report considers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and high-power charging systems for estimations and forecast.
To reduce charging time in high power charging systems, the charging power needs to go up.As a result of this, the heat will rise significantly.
To efficiently dissipate the heat and enable fast charging, controlled thermal management with cooling is needed. The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of refrigeration component market for electric vehicles.
Scope of the Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025
The Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025 provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application type, propulsion type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the refrigeration component outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the EV refrigeration component development process.
The global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, China, U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.
Key Companies Profiled in the Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle – A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025
The key market players in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles include Hella, Hanon Systems, Robert Bosch, Gantherm Incorporated, Valeo, and Denso Corporation, among others.
Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• U.K.
• China
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Sweden
• Poland
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024328/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001