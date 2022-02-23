U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Refrigeration Coolers Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Refrigerant, Applications and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refrigeration Coolers Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Evaporators and Air Coolers, Condensers), Refrigerant (HFC/HFO, NH3, CO2, Glycol, Others), Applications (Commercial, Industrial) and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global refrigeration coolers market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2022 to USD 4.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Evaporators and Air coolers: The fastest-growing segment of the refrigeration coolers market, by Component type

Evaporators and air coolers is expected to hold the largest market share in the refrigeration coolers market. The benefits of installing an evaporator in any process setup are typically sturdy and have a long life span. Also, the operating costs of these components are typically low after installation. They have a high safety rating if proper routine maintenance is performed. They are energy efficient, have more precise temperature control, and lower leaving temperature capabilities. The rising number of refrigerated warehouses is the prime factor for the growth of the market for evaporators as well as air coolers. It is more cost-effective to build an entirely new refrigerated warehouse than to retrofit it with the required technology.

Rising inclination toward fresh goods will continue to drive the market for the demand for cold storage warehousing. To facilitate expansion in imports and exports of perishables, there has been an increase in the construction of new cold storage warehouses on or near ports, as well as at chief trade gateways and border crossings. Cold chain service providers are also investing heavily in such facilities. These factors would contribute to the growth of the evaporator and air cooler market in the refrigeration coolers market.

Commercial: The largest segment of the refrigeration coolers market, by Application

The commercial applications of the refrigeration coolers market are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The commercial applications cover a wide range of premises from small cafes to supermarkets and refrigeration requirements from frozen to chilled produce in different areas, including hypermarkets, mini stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, hospitality centres, and small retail stores.

For larger supermarkets, energy use is typically considered as a whole, including the building HVAC, water use, lighting, and commercial refrigeration, with heat recovery being a key contributor to minimizing energy consumption, particularly where space heating is a seasonal requirement. Hence, here the use of refrigeration cooling equipment plays a key role. Hence, commercial applications are expected to provide an opportunistic environment for the refrigeration coolers market growth.

APAC has the largest market share in the refrigeration coolers market

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for refrigeration coolers market during the forecast period. APAC comprises countries such as China, India, and Japan, which are leading countries globally with higher refrigerated warehouse capacity. Consequently, the global market players are experiencing strong demand from countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The growing population in APAC creates a high demand for food, thereby creating opportunities for food processing facilities in this market.

Furthermore, government subsidies in setting up cold chain networks are resulting in strengthening the cold chain infrastructure across the region. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery stores are the primary channels of distribution of food in the APAC region. Wider availability of products under one roof, including ready-to-eat food products, has surged the growth in the sales channel. Furthermore, combining products using promotional offers and schemes has been a popular key factor that has promoted the growth of products. Due to the rising demand for such food products and items in commercial areas, the market in APAC for refrigeration coolers is growing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Refrigeration Coolers Market
4.2 Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Refrigerant Type
4.3 APAC: Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Country and Application
4.4 Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Investments in Refrigerated Warehouses/Cold Storage Facilities
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Frozen and Processed Foods Worldwide
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand to Shift to Lower-Gwp Refrigerants
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation Costs and Other Expenses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Fmcg Products
5.2.3.2 Influx of IoT Fueling Automation in Refrigeration Technologies
5.2.3.3 Rising Trend of Walk-In Coolers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel Along with High Safety Concerns
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business (Yc-Ycc Shift)
5.4 Standards & Regulations
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.2 North America
5.4.3 APAC
5.4.4 Global
5.5 Asp Analysi2S
5.6 Case Studies
5.6.1 Indospace and Kool-Ex to Design and Set Up Three Temperature-Controlled Warehousing Spaces
5.6.2 Innovate Uk, Ims Evolve, and Tesco Stores to Investigate Demand-Side Response in Refrigeration Systems
5.6.3 Budderfly and Ke2 Therm to Partner for Refrigeration Monitoring and Sustainability
5.6.4 Zero Zone and Emerson Partner on Demonstration of System Efficacy of Transcritical Co2 in US
5.6.5 Metro AG to Install Plug-In Commercial Display Cases
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.9 Refrigeration Coolers Market: Supply Chain
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Trade Data
5.12.1 Imports Data
5.12.2 Exports Data
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Condensers
6.2.1 Air-Cooled
6.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Condensers for Refrigeration Propelling Growth of Air-Cooled Condensers
6.2.2 Water-Cooled
6.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Less Compact Condensers Fueling Growth of Water-Cooled Condensers
6.2.3 Evaporative
6.2.3.1 Stringent Regulations Limiting Physical Size of Cooling Systems Limit Use of Evaporative Condensers
6.3 Evaporators and Air Coolers
6.3.1 Rising Demand for Refrigeration Systems in Large Refrigeration Plants and Central Air Conditioning Plants Fueling Growth of Evaporators
6.3.2 Air Units
6.3.2.1 By Design Type
6.3.2.1.1 Horizontal
6.3.2.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Refrigeration in Attics or Crawl Spaces Fueling Growth of Horizontal Air Coolers
6.3.2.1.2 Vertical
6.3.2.1.2.1 Inclination Toward Compact Design of Air Coolers Increasing Adoption of Vertical Air Coolers
6.3.2.1.3 V-Shaped and Angled Designs
6.3.2.1.3.1 Demand for Coolers with Reduced Plan Dimensions Driving Growth of V-Shaped Air Coolers
6.3.2.2 By Implementation Type
6.3.2.2.1 Ceiling/Wall
6.3.2.2.1.1 Increasing Space Crunch in Buildings Has Propelled Adoption of Ceiling/Wall-Mounted Air Coolers
6.3.2.2.2 Floor
6.3.2.2.2.1 Demand for Air Cooling in Large Rooms Driving Growth of Floor Air Coolers
6.3.2.2.3 Counter/Cabinets
6.3.2.2.3.1 Rising Need for Air Coolers in Harsh Environments Fueling Growth of Counter/Cabinet Coolers
6.3.3 Dry Coolers
6.3.3.1 Demand for Efficient Heat Transfer Has Contributed to Growth of Dry Coolers
6.3.4 Brine Coolers
6.3.4.1 Rising Installation of Air Coolers in Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Fueling Growth of Brine Coolers
6.3.5 Blast/Tunnel Unit Cooler
6.3.5.1 Demand for Cold Storage Has Propelled Demand for Blast Unit Coolers
6.4 Impact of COVID-19

7 Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Refrigerant Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hfc/Hfo
7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Hfcs Contributed to Ozone Depletion
7.3 Co2
7.3.1 Increased Demand for Heat Recovery Resulted in Adoption of Co2 Refrigerants
7.4 Nh3
7.4.1 Need for Efficient Cooling in Industrial Applications Contributing to Growth of Nh3 Refrigerants
7.5 Glycol
7.5.1 Demand for Highly Chilled Cooling Systems Propelling Adoption of Glycol in Refrigeration
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Demand for Additional Safety to Ensure Safe Operations Has Increased Demand for A2L Refrigerants

8 Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Supermarkets
8.2.1.1 Need for Continuous Refrigeration Propelling Demand for Refrigeration Units in Supermarkets
8.2.2 Hypermarkets
8.2.2.1 Demand for Better Visibility of Food on Racks Increased Adoption of Refrigeration Coolers in Hypermarkets
8.2.3 Convenience Stores & Mini Markets
8.2.3.1 Need for Walk-In Freezers in Convenience Stores Accelerating Demand for Refrigeration Coolers
8.2.4 Hospitality
8.2.4.1 Demand for Cold Storage of Food and Beverages in Hotels Propelled Adoption of Refrigeration Coolers
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Refrigerated Warehouses
8.3.1.1 Large, Refrigerated Warehouses/Cold Storage
8.3.1.1.1 Need for Extra Surveillance and Maintenance of Perishable Items Accelerating Demand for Refrigeration Systems in Large Warehouses
8.3.1.2 Small Storage Rooms (Including Ripening Room) and Logistics Warehouse
8.3.1.2.1 Demand for Timely Ripening of Fruits and Vegetables Accelerating Adoption of Small Storage Rooms for Refrigeration
8.3.2 Fruit & Vegetable Processing
8.3.2.1 Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables for Longer Periods Fueling Growth of Refrigeration Coolers
8.3.3 Beverage Processing
8.3.3.1 Demand for Fresh Beverages Worldwide Accelerating Market for Refrigeration Coolers
8.3.4 Dairy & Ice-Cream Processing
8.3.4.1 Rising Demand to Reduce Spoilage of Dairy Products Has Aggravated Need for Refrigeration Coolers
8.3.5 Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing
8.3.5.1 Transportation of Frozen Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Contributed to Adoption of Refrigeration Coolers
8.3.6 Special Applications
8.3.6.1 Increasing Indoor, Snow-Based Recreational Activities Contributed to Adoption of Refrigeration Coolers
8.4 Impact of COVID-19

9 Geographic Analysis of Refrigeration Coolers Market

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Market Evaluation Framework
10.2.1 Product Portfolio
10.2.2 Regional Focus
10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
10.3 Market Share Analysis: Refrigeration Coolers Market, 2021
10.4 Revenue Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leader
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participant
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.7.1 Product Launches
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Companies
11.1.1 Johnson Controls
11.1.2 Lennox International.
11.1.3 Lu-Ve
11.1.4 Kelvion
11.1.5 Rivacold
11.1.6 Guntner
11.1.7 Evapco
11.1.8 Thermofin
11.1.9 Emerson Electric
11.1.10 Modine Manufacturing
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Refrion
11.2.2 Stefani
11.2.3 Onda
11.2.4 Roen Est
11.2.5 Kfl
11.2.6 Walter Roller
11.2.7 Cabero
11.2.8 Thermokey
11.2.9 Koxka
11.2.10 Centauro Internacional
11.2.11 Baltimore Aircoil Company
11.2.12 Daikin
11.2.13 Friterm
11.2.14 Carrier Global
11.2.15 Danfoss

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pj4z5z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refrigeration-coolers-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-component-refrigerant-applications-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2027-301488439.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

