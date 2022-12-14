Refrigerator Market to Hit $200 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major refrigerator market participants include Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd, BSH Hausgerate GmbH (BOSCH), Hitachi, Ltd, LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation.

The refrigerator market valuation is projected to reach USD 200 billion by 2023, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Growing demand for smart home products will escalate business growth. The preference for connected home appliances, including smart fridges, is increasing among consumers, as these products possess enhanced features and capabilities. The rising penetration of the internet and smartphones, coupled with the ever-expanding consumer electronics sector will also support the adoption of smart refrigerators.

The proliferation of the food & beverage industry, grocery stores, and retail food shops is fueling the deployment of commercial refrigerators across the globe. The requirement for cold storage in the medical & healthcare sector has also increased the reliance on medical-grade fridges, which will further boost the refrigerator market growth.

Growing network of residential complexes promotes sheet door refrigerator installation

The sheet door segment is slated to witness 8% growth rate through 2032. This type of refrigerator has a greater capacity than its counterparts to store food items for a longer time. Sheet door fridges also have a robust insulation design, which can keep users safe from accidents caused by uneven electricity supply.

Space limitations in modern kitchens support installation of refrigerators with built-in handles

The refrigerator market size in built-in handle segment is poised to be worth over USD 150 billion by 2032. Several companies such as Midea, Frigidaire, RCA, and Kenmore are designing fridges with built-in handles for use in kitchens with limited space, to elevate the overall look of the kitchen. Additionally, while refrigerators with a handle require frequent cleaning to avoid germs and fingerprints, fridges with built-in handles need less cleaning and maintenance, which may further encourage users to opt for these systems.

No frost refrigerators gain traction due to energy-efficiency

The no-frost refrigerator market is estimated to record a 5% growth rate during the forecast timeframe. No-frost refrigeration units are used extensively in commercial and residential settings due to their benefits, such as low energy consumption, automatic defrost systems, and 360-degree cooling. These fridges also have lower maintenance requirements as compared to conventional systems and do not overwork the compressor, which increases their lifespan.

Widespread availability of non-inverter refrigerators to spur product installation

Non-inverter refrigerator market shipments segment is anticipated to cross 120 million units by 2032. These refrigerators are economical and have wider availability, which is a major factor propelling the industry expansion, cites the report. Top companies, such as Godrej, Videocon, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Samsung are providing a diverse range of non-inverter fridges. However, the inability to adjust temperature levels and high noise operation are affecting product sales to some extent.

Development of commercial establishments to bolster MEA market forecast

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) refrigerator market will exceed USD 5 billion by 2032. Governments are increasing their investments in the expansion of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and restaurant chains to keep up with customers’ evolving shopping needs. The demand for ready-to-eat foods is also witnessing a robust rise every year, which is expected to enhance the usage of commercial refrigerators in the region. A growing focus on the consumption of fresh foods to reduce wastage is also influencing regional sales of refrigerators for residential use.

