Refrigerator Market to record USD 16.67 Bn growth; Growing preference for customized refrigerators to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

The refrigerator market study by Technavio offers comprehensive analysis by type (single door refrigerators, double door refrigerators, French door refrigerators, and others), product (freezer on-top refrigerators, freezer on-bottom refrigerators, and freezer-less and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refrigerator market size is expected to increase by USD 16.67 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies the growing preference for customized refrigerators as the key trend in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the growth strategies adopted by vendors to flatten their recessionary curve.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerator Market 2022-2026

By type, the single-door refrigerators segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Similarly, by product, the market observed the maximum growth in the freezer-on-top refrigerator segment in 2021. In terms of geography, North America will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. About 37% of the overall market growth is expected to come from this region. The surging demand for commercial refrigerators from the food service industry across hotels, restaurants, and bakery outlets is fostering the growth of the regional market.

Refrigerator Market: Major Growth Drivers

The refrigerator market report identifies the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment

The inclination toward more sophisticated and advanced models

Increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets

In addition, the growing use of glass door refrigerators at home is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are offering customization options to meet end-user requirements. Customized refrigerators enable consumers to take advantage of the latest technological advances. By adopting customized refrigerators, enterprises can ensure that refrigerators are neither too large nor too small for their use. Many such cost and operational benefits associated with customized refrigerators are increasing their demand among end-users, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The report will help businesses to build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices.

Reasons to Buy Refrigerator Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist refrigerator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the refrigerator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refrigerator market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refrigerator market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements.

Refrigerator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HOSHIZAKI Corp., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Whirlpool Corp., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Voltas Ltd, and Watsco Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Single door refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Double door refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 French door refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product Specification

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Specification

6.3 Freezer on-top refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 freezer on-bottom refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Freezer-less and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Specification

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Electrolux

11.4 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

11.5 Hitachi Ltd.

11.6 LG Electronics Inc.

11.7 Panasonic Corp

11.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.9 Sharp Corp.

11.10 TOSHIBA CORP

11.11 Voltas Ltd

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

