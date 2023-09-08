Will you get a refund from Spectrum over blackout? NY is pushing for it

Just over a week after a dispute between Charter Communications and Disney blacked out ESPN channels for Spectrum cable subscribers, officials are now looking to hold the companies accountable for their actions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York Department of Public Service are urging Charter to provide refunds to its affected customers, which the state says includes more than 1.5 million New York cable subscribers, and for Disney "to continue providing its programming under the terms of the prior agreement while negotiations continue."

“It's simple: if you pay your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Hochul said Friday. “An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year – the least these companies can do is provide a refund."

The state is also urging the two entities to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.

There are 3.5 million Spectrum customers in New York, but not all are cable customers. Most customers are located in the Western and Central regions of the state, with some in the Catskills and Hudson Valley. The blackout, which began Aug. 31, applies to 19 different Disney-owned cable channels, according to Spectrum.

Is Charter willing to provide refunds?

It's possible, but unclear exactly whether, and how, customers would see refunds.

“We’re going to do what’s not only required, but what’s fair to our customers over time," Charter President and CEO Chris Winfrey said shortly after the blackout began last week. "We will have a strategy to make sure that we treat customers appropriately and fairly as it relates to credit.”

And Charter has been working with affected customers individually since the blackout began, a Charter spokesperson confirmed Friday.

But New York is pushing the telecommunications giant for more specifics.

While Winfrey reportedly told Charter investors that "appropriate refunds" would be provided to customers, "there is insufficient information about how such credits will be provided," Rory Christian, Chair and CEO of the state's Public Service Commission, said in a letter to Charter on Friday. "That is resulting in customer confusion and an increasing number of customer complaints to our call center."

Christian asked Charter to provide information to the state about the timing, amount and calculation of those credits within 14 days.

New York is pushing Charter Spectrum to provide refunds to New York customers affected by the Disney-Spectrum dispute over programming.

What's happening with the Spectrum-Disney dispute?

The two entities are still in talks over next steps.

As of a Sept. 1 meeting, The Walt Disney Co. has insisted on "unsustainable price hikes," Charter Communications said, and wants "to require customers to pay twice to get content apps with the linear video they have already paid for."

"The current video ecosystem is broken," Charter Communications said. "We have proposed a model to The Walt Disney Company that we believe creates better alignment for the industry and better products for customers."

What's next for Spectrum and its NY customers?

If Charter declines to provide customer refunds, it’s not clear how far Hochul or the state is willing to go to further pressure the company to do so.

Representatives from the governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

In the past, New York sparred with Charter over broadband internet buildout in the state, and even moved in 2018 to kick the company out of New York entirely for allegedly reneging on its promises related to a merger with Time Warner Cable.

Charter agreed to a new internet rollout deal in 2019, vowing to bring broadband to thousands more New York residences and businesses by 2021.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York Department of Public Service are urging Charter to provide refunds to its affected customers during a blackout restricting Disney-owned channels.

