Refurbished Dental Lab Equipment Market to Reach US$ 6.8 Billion by End of 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

High demand for refurbished dental lab equipment in emerging economies is expected to drive the refurbished dental lab equipment industry during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Refurbished Dental Lab Equipment Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The market size is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for cost-effective dental services and rise in the number of dental practitioners. Majority of new dental equipment are expensive. Therefore, most dental labs are opting for refurbished equipment. Demand for refurbished dental lab equipment is high, especially in the emerging economies.



Refurbished dental lab equipment are gaining popularity among medium- and small-sized businesses that aspire to provide low-cost services. The equipment typically includes warranty and updated features or software. Rise in incidence of dental diseases, such as cavities, tooth decay, oral cancer, oral herpes, and others, is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for players operating in the refurbished dental lab equipment market.

According to TMR report, the global refurbished dental lab equipment market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in awareness about the importance of oral health and hygiene is projected to bolster the market.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Affordable Dental Services : Increase in demand for affordable solutions in the oral health industry is propelling the need for dental lab equipment. Rise in cost of new dental lab equipment has induced several oral health labs to opt for refurbished equipment. Additionally, demand for refurbished dental lab equipment is projected to increase significantly in both low- and middle-income countries due to low disposable income of majority of the population. This likely to drive the refurbished dental lab equipment market during the forecast period.



Surge in Demand for Dental Milling Machines: Rise in prevalence of diseases, such as dental caries, compromises the quality of life, especially of the geriatric population. However, the advent of dental milling machines and rise in awareness about these machines has led to increase in adoption of CAM or CAD technology. Usage of dental milling machines with CAM or CAD technology is anticipated to propel the market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about oral health & hygiene and increase in number of dental practitioners are expected to augment the global refurbished dental lab equipment market

Increase in prevalence of oral diseases, such as traumatic dental injuries, oral cancer, periodontal disease, and others, is likely to accelerate market growth

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to high population, majority of which falls under the middle- and low-income category

Rise in the prevalence of oral diseases and increase in number of dental clinics in the emerging economies are projected to augment the market in the region

Key Players

Prominent players in the global refurbished dental lab equipment market are

Dental Equipment Liquidators, Inc.,

Capital Dental Equipment,

Pre-Owned Dental, Inc.,

Atlas Resell Management, and Superior DDS.

Refurbished Dental Lab Equipment Market Segmentation

Equipment

Dental Milling

3D Printing Systems

Integrated CAD/CAM Systems

Casting Machines

Furnaces

Articulators

Dental Scanners

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Country

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

