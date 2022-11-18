U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Refurbished Smartphone Market to grow by USD 45.98 Billion by 2026, Segmentation by OS and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refurbished smartphone market size is projected to grow by USD 45.98 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period. 49% of the growth will originate from APAC. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global refurbished smartphone market is concentrated due to the presence of various established vendors. Market vendors compete based on innovation and product quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for market vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Apple Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Back Market

  • Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • CHINAREPHONE

  • eBay Inc.

  • FoneGiant.com

  • Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd.

  • NIPPON TELEPHONE INC.

  • Qarmatek Services Private Ltd.

  • Quikr India Pvt. Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • By OS

  • By Geography

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, buy the sample report.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our refurbished smartphone market report covers the following areas:

The circular economy and sustainability, growth in the smartphone repair industry, and increase in the average selling price of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the easy availability of smartphones on e-commerce might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist refurbished smartphone market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the refurbished smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the refurbished smartphone market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refurbished smartphone market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

$45.98 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

12.46

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., CHINAREPHONE, eBay Inc., FoneGiant.com, Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd., Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC., One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Private Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary                        

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03:  Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05:        Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by OS

Exhibit 06:  Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08:  Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape                          

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09:  Parent market

Exhibit 10:  Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing                     

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2    Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13:        Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:        Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15:        Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16:        Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17:  Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18:  Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19:  Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20:  Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21:  Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22:  Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23:  Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by OS         

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24:        Chart on OS - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25:        Data Table on OS - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by OS

Exhibit 26:        Chart on Comparison by OS

Exhibit 27:        Data Table on Comparison by OS

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:        Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29:        Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30:        Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31:        Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32:        Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33:        Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34:        Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35:        Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by OS

Exhibit 36:        Market opportunity by OS ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape                       

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37:  Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7.   Geographic Landscape                

7.1    Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38:  Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39:  Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40:  Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41:  Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42:  Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43:  Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44:  Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45:  Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46:  Chart on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47:  Data Table on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48:  Chart on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49:  Data Table on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50:  Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51:  Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52:  Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53:  Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54:  Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55:  Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56:  Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57:  Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58:  Chart on Middle East and Africa- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60:  Chart on Middle East and Africa- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62:  Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63:  Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64:  Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65:  Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66:  Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67:  Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68:  Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69:  Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70:  Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71:  Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72:  Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73:  Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74:  Chart on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75:  Data Table on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76:  Chart on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77:  Data Table on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78:  Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79:  Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80:  Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81:  Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Circular economy and sustainability

8.1.2 Growth in smartphone repair industry

8.1.3 Increase in average selling price of smartphones

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Easy availability of smartphones on e-commerce

8.2.2 Smartphone initiatives by vendors

8.2.3 Low demand of refurbished smartphone in developed economies

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83:  Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing number of online platforms dealing in refurbished smartphones

8.4.2 Increasing number of partnerships between vendors and online marketplace

8.4.3 Growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

9. Vendor Landscape                          

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84:  Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85:  Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86:  Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis              

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88:  Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 89:        Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90:        Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 91:        Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 92:        Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93:        Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 94:        Apple Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 95:        Apple Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 96:        Apple Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 97:        Apple Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98:        Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 99:        AT and T Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 100:      AT and T Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 101:      AT and T Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102:      AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 103:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 104:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 105:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NIPPON TELEPHONE INC.

Exhibit 107:      NIPPON TELEPHONE INC. - Overview

Exhibit 108:      NIPPON TELEPHONE INC. - Product / Service

Exhibit 109:      NIPPON TELEPHONE INC. - Key offerings

10.8 One97 Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 110:      One97 Communications Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 111:      One97 Communications Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 112:      One97 Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Reboxed Ltd.

Exhibit 113:      Reboxed Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 114:      Reboxed Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 115:      Reboxed Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 117:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 118:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 119:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 120:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 121:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 122:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 123:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 125:      Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 126:      Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 127:      Walmart Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 128:      Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 129:      Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                          

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

Global Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refurbished-smartphone-market-to-grow-by-usd-45-98-billion-by-2026--segmentation-by-os-and-geography---technavio-301681147.html

SOURCE Technavio

