U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.25
    -6.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,876.00
    -60.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,796.00
    -12.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.60
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.11
    +0.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0272
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2420
    -0.6000 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,909.01
    -302.12 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.86
    -9.17 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,105.86
    -317.61 (-1.20%)
     

Refurbished Smartphone Market Size to Grow by USD 45.98 billion | Circular Economy and Sustainability to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A refurbished smartphone is a used smartphone that is sold by an original smartphone manufacturer and retailer. Unlike secondhand smartphones, refurbished smartphones are often repaired as per a certain standard.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Refurbished Smartphone Market by OS and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Refurbished Smartphone Market by OS and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Refurbished Smartphone Market by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 45.98 bn.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The circular economy and sustainability is driving the growth of the market. Computers, smartphones, and other electronic appliances constitute a large amount of electronic waste. Countries are shifting towards a circular economy to mitigate the environmental impact of e-waste. Refurbished smartphones reduce the carbon footprint and recycling cost, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The easy availability of smartphones on e-commerce challenges the refurbished smartphone market during the forecast period. E-commerce sites such as Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon), Walmart Inc., and eBay Inc. offer a wide range of smartphones at a discounted price. In addition, they partner with local banks to offer discounts through credit and debit cards. They also offer discounts during festivals and summer seasons, which attract a large number of consumers. Therefore, a rise in e-commerce brands may negatively impact the demand for refurbished smartphones.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The refurbished smartphone market report is segmented by OS (Android and iOS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Indonesia are the key countries for the refurbished smartphone market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Landscape

The global refurbished smartphone market is concentrated due to the presence of established vendors such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. Market vendors compete based on innovation and product quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for market vendors. To survive and succeed in a competitive environment, vendors should distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Some Companies Mentioned         

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mini PCs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Refurbished Smartphone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 45.98 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

12.46

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., CHINAREPHONE, eBay Inc., FoneGiant.com, Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd., Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC., One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Private Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                        

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03:  Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05:        Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by OS

Exhibit 06:  Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08:  Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape                          

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09:  Parent market

Exhibit 10:  Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing                     

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2    Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13:        Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:        Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15:        Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16:        Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17:  Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18:  Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19:  Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20:  Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21:  Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22:  Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23:  Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by OS         

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24:        Chart on OS - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25:        Data Table on OS - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by OS

Exhibit 26:        Chart on Comparison by OS

Exhibit 27:        Data Table on Comparison by OS

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:        Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29:        Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30:        Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31:        Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32:        Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33:        Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34:        Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35:        Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by OS

Exhibit 36:        Market opportunity by OS ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape                       

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37:  Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7.   Geographic Landscape                

7.1    Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38:  Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39:  Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40:  Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41:  Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42:  Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43:  Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44:  Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45:  Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46:  Chart on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47:  Data Table on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48:  Chart on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49:  Data Table on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50:  Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51:  Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52:  Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53:  Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54:  Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55:  Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56:  Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57:  Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58:  Chart on Middle East and Africa- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60:  Chart on Middle East and Africa- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62:  Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63:  Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64:  Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65:  Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66:  Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67:  Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68:  Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69:  Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70:  Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71:  Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72:  Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73:  Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74:  Chart on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75:  Data Table on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76:  Chart on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77:  Data Table on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78:  Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79:  Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80:  Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81:  Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Circular economy and sustainability

8.1.2 Growth in smartphone repair industry

8.1.3 Increase in average selling price of smartphones

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Easy availability of smartphones on e-commerce

8.2.2 Smartphone initiatives by vendors

8.2.3 Low demand of refurbished smartphone in developed economies

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83:  Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing number of online platforms dealing in refurbished smartphones

8.4.2 Increasing number of partnerships between vendors and online marketplace

8.4.3 Growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

9. Vendor Landscape                          

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84:  Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85:  Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86:  Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis              

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88:  Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 89:        Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90:        Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 91:        Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 92:        Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93:        Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 94:        Apple Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 95:        Apple Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 96:        Apple Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 97:        Apple Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98:        Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 99:        AT and T Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 100:      AT and T Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 101:      AT and T Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102:      AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 103:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 104:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 105:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106:      Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NIPPON TELEPHONE INC.

Exhibit 107:      NIPPON TELEPHONE INC. - Overview

Exhibit 108:      NIPPON TELEPHONE INC. - Product / Service

Exhibit 109:      NIPPON TELEPHONE INC. - Key offerings

10.8 One97 Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 110:      One97 Communications Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 111:      One97 Communications Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 112:      One97 Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Reboxed Ltd.

Exhibit 113:      Reboxed Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 114:      Reboxed Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 115:      Reboxed Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 117:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 118:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 119:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 120:      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 121:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 122:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 123:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124:      Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 125:      Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 126:      Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 127:      Walmart Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 128:      Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 129:      Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                          

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refurbished-smartphone-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-45-98-billion--circular-economy-and-sustainability-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301580266.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $100 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Oil Steadies Near $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontBezos

  • U.S. oil just tumbled below $100 a barrel — What that says about recession fears and tight crude supplies

    Concerns about a recession and a drop in energy demand led to a drop in U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude-oil prices below the $100 -a-barrel mark on Tuesday for the first time in months. That's contributed to talk of a potential "buying opportunity" for traders, even as some analysts expect further price declines.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, a movie ticket, and a Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wants to restrict the company from selling equipment to China. ASML has already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines, citing "people familiar with the matter." A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.

  • Citi Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chin

  • Tesla's Charts Are Resisting a Downside Break

    The headline news lately on Tesla has been negative with reduced delivery figures and more, but the charts are telling me a different story today. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see a developing chart pattern since the middle of May. Prices have moved sideways in a triangle-like pattern but it is only the shape and the indicators do not support this observation. Trading volume typically decreases in a triangle pattern (and other consolidations) as the trading range narrows and the opportunity to make money on the up and down swings narrows.

  • Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

    Following in the footsteps of Guyana, Suriname promises to be the world’s next great offshore drilling hotspot

  • Oil claws back after heavy selloff as supply concerns return

    Crude oil futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as investors piled back in after the heavy rout in the previous session, shifting their focus again to supply concerns even as worries about a recession mounted. On the other hand, the Norwegian government on Tuesday intervened to end a strike in the petroleum sector that had cut oil and gas output, a union leader and the labour ministry said, ending a stalemate that could have worsened Europe's energy crunch.

  • Natural Gas Stocks Tumble, Futures Fall As Demand Outlook Weakens

    Natural gas stocks fell Tuesday, despite a tight global market, amid expectations that demand will contract in coming months.

  • Oil Falls Below $100. Prices Could Drop Even Further.

    West Texas Intermediate dipped to $99.50 per barrel today. If history is any guide, prices could fall even further, analysts at Citi write.

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon’s Q2 Earnings Could Quadruple From Last Year, Analyst Calculates

    Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read notes oil giant Exxon Mobil's second-quarter earnings could reach $18 billion, compared with $4.7 billion a year ago.

  • Oil and gas stocks suffer a broad beating as crude oil, natural gas futures are hit hard

    The energy sector took a broad beating in afternoon trading Tuesday, as crude oil and natural gas prices took sharp dives on the back of a surge in the U.S. dollar and continued fears that a recession would dampen demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF tumbled 5.8% toward a more than four-month low, with all 21 of the equity components losing ground by more than 4%. The biggest decliners were shares of Halliburton Co. , which slumped 9.0%, and APA Corp. , which dropped 8.5%. Among the more-ac