U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,225.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,576.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,815.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,342.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    +0.36 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.50
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.07
    +0.65 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4400
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,213.20
    +337.76 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.17
    -4.69 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,866.11
    -97.45 (-0.34%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Refyne raises $20.1 million to help workers in India get faster access to wages

Manish Singh
·2 min read

A young Indian startup that is betting that earned wage access solutions will take off in the South Asian nation said on Wednesday it has closed a new round from high-profile investors.

Bangalore-based Refyne said on Wednesday that it has raised $16 million in Series A from partners of DST Global and RTP Global. The startup also disclosed that it raised a $4.1 million seed round in December from Jigsaw VC and QED Investors and XYZ Capital, all of whom also participated in the new round.

TechCrunch reported last month that Refyne was in talks with RTP Global to raise money.

Refyne works with employers to let their workers access their earned salaries in real-time. For instance, an employee could see how much they have earned in a week and withdraw a fraction of it anytime they wish.

The idea, explained Chitresh Sharma, co-founder and chief executive of Refyne, is that many individuals in India run out of cash before their next payday and then some end up taking loans on not so favorable terms to make ends meet. "An employee should have the option to access their own earnings at any time," he told TechCrunch in an interview.

It's a concept that has taken off in several markets -- with many major employers such as Uber and McDonald's offering this flexibility to their workforce -- but is yet to be tested in India. Earlier on Monday, Indonesian startup Wagely announced a $5.5 million fundraise to test this idea in the Southeast Asian market.

Sharma, a third-time founder, said Refyne's plug-and-play software is aimed at all sizes of employers, and the platform can benefit blue-collar as well as white-collar workers.

“The need for financial inclusion is more important today than ever before. As the first company in India to provide earned wage access, Refyne can revolutionise the way millions of workers manage their money. By providing a real, affordable alternative to payday loans, Refyne will not only improve a person’s financial health, but it will add control for the consumer and dramatically reduce the stress on those who worry about meeting their financial obligations," said QED Investors Managing Partner and Co-Founder Nigel Morris, in a statement. This is QED's first investment in India.

Over 100 companies in India are already using Refyne's platform, serving over 300,000 employees. Some of the clients include Rebel Foods, Cafe Coffee Day, Hira Group, and Chai Point.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Fauci urge COVID-19 vaccinations as delta variant now dominant in UK

    The variant is spreading rapidly among younger people in the U.K., President Joe Biden tweeted. Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes 70% of the U.S. will be vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

  • Asia’s Return to Pre-Virus Oil Demand Meets Some Speed Bumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s uneven oil demand recovery has been headlined by China and India, but the Covid-19 comeback that’s swept through other key fuel-consuming nations is complicating a return to pre-pandemic levels.It’s a flare-up that’s had varying impacts, according to May manufacturing and traffic data. Driving and industrial activity in Japan was robust, despite a state of emergency, while Malaysia fared poorly amid its virus wave, missing out on a typical seasonal boost. Indonesian fuel de

  • Bus with migrant workers collides with van in India; 17 dead

    A bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway in northern India, killing at least 17 people and injuring 18, police said Wednesday. The bus overturned after colliding with the van coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night near Kanpur, a city 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, said police officer Mohit Agarwal. The migrant workers were heading to Ahmedabad, a city in western Gujarat state, to resume work with industries reopening after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

  • Super Bowl champ dips into home state to land Boise State’s second recruit in 2022 class

    The Broncos add to the secondary after already landing a commitment from 2022 QB Katin Houser.

  • World stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low

    World stock prices held near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields flirted with their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus. On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P500 was steady and near its record high as investors looked to Thursday's inflation data. The 10-year U.S. debt yield, on the other hand, fell to 1.513%, its lowest level in a month, and down a quarter of a percentage point from a 14-month peak of 1.776% hit in March.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • Bitcoin Declined Below Key Support Level At $35,000

    Bitcoin is trying to settle below the support at $32,000.

  • Oil Closes Above $70 a Barrel for First Time in Over Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its rally to top $70 a barrel in New York as investors grew more confident that accelerating vaccinations and easing travel restrictions will continue to boost demand.West Texas Intermediate futures surpassed the $70 mark to close at its highest since Oct. 2018 after briefly touching the key psychological level earlier this week. U.S. oil supplies fell 2.11 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. That would be the third straight

  • INX Closes Openfinance Acquisition

    The deal allows users to trade security tokens and cryptocurrencies side by side on the exchange.

  • Oil Extends Advance Above $70 Amid Improving Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains above $70 a barrel after an industry report pointed to another draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, reinforcing optimism around the demand recovery.Futures in New York rose 0.6% after settling above the threshold on Tuesday for the first time since October 2018. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories fell by 2.11 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Oil is also being aided by a weaker dollar, while the market for

  • India’s Paytm Moves Ahead With Planned $3 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Paytm is asking employees to decide whether they want to sell shares in the digital payments pioneer’s planned initial public offering, taking another step toward what could be the country’s largest stock market debut ever.The startup, formally called One97 Communications Ltd., sent the “offer for sale” to its staff Monday as it prepares to file for the IPO, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. Paytm’s board has approved the offering plans in principle and is

  • Oman Is Planning a Second Debt Sale in 2021 With Dollar Sukuk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman picked banks including Citigroup Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc for its second Islamic bond offering this year, taking advantage of demand among investors hungry for higher yields and impressed by the Gulf Arab state’s economic overhaul.Citigroup, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank ABC and Bank Muscat will arrange an investor call on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory a

  • BOJ’s First ETF-Free Month Under Kuroda Wins Over Some Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Some investors are cheering the Bank of Japan’s withdrawal from the stock market, even as they brace for more volatility.Japan’s central bank didn’t buy any exchange-traded funds for an entire month of May, the first time since Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kicked off his easing campaign in 2013. That’s prompting some in the market to believe the BOJ is getting serious in pulling back from such purchases.Many market watchers are praising the move, saying that the BOJ’s outsized presenc

  • Stocks Close Near Record With CPI, Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities closed within a hair’s breadth of a record high and Treasuries rose as investors continued to debate the impact of resurgent inflation on monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended little changed less than 6 points below its May 7 record close after fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to the lowest in a month, with focus turning toward Thursday’s consumer-price data that may offer clues on how far the Federal Reserve ca

  • KKR Nears Deal for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Atlantic

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm KKR & Co. agreed to acquire Atlantic Aviation from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.KKR will pay $4.48 billion in cash, assumed debt and restructuring obligations, it said in a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The purchase price is 16.2 times the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2019.Atlantic Aviation offers hangar space, aircraft maintenance and other services. The sale will result in around $3.3 bi

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • Clover Health Roars to Record as Short Sellers Get Burned

    (Bloomberg) -- Clover Health Inc., a health insurer backed by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, was swept up in meme-stock mania on Tuesday, posting a second day of wild gains as retail investors banded together to punish short-sellers betting against the company.Clover rallied 86% to close at $22.15 in New York trading after briefly doubling intraday. The gains erased five months of losses in the stock -- which formed part of a broader selloff in Palihapitiya-backed companies -- in just

  • Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally

    Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya's $16 million investment in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Clover Health Investments Corp public was worth $682 million on Tuesday after a Reddit-fueled rally in the health insurer's shares. Clover shares ended trading up 86% on Tuesday as it became the latest 'meme stock' to capture the imagination of amateur investors on Reddit and other social media platforms. The shares had deeply underperformed the wider market and traded below the SPAC's IPO price since February, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused Clover of concealing from investors a U.S. Department of Justice enquiry into its business.

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • ‘Take this job and shove it’: American workers quit at record levels

    More Americans than ever are quitting their jobs, making it even harder for companies to fill a record number of job openings.