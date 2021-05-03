U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.66
    +11.49 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.23
    +238.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.12
    -67.56 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.45
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.43
    +0.85 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +25.30 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    +1.13 (+4.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0087 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0840
    -0.2550 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,867.02
    +123.69 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.46
    +10.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Sales Growth Accelerates, Up 10.9% Versus PY and Up 9.1% on an Organic Basis

- Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 13.9% Up 310 bps versus PY (GAAP Operating Margin 11.9%)

- Record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.98 Up Over 50% versus PY (GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.60)

- Raised Quarterly Dividend in April by 10% to $0.33

- Daily Orders Up 17% in 1Q and Up Almost 90% in April versus PY

- Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.9x

- Announced Transformational Merger with Rexnord's PMC Business; On Track to Close in 4Q 2021

BELOIT, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of power transmission solutions and high-efficiency electric motors and systems, reported first quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $1.12 a year ago, up 43%. First quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share was a record $1.98 compared to $1.31 a year ago, up 51%.

Key financial results for the first quarter 2021 included:

  • Total net sales of $814.1 million increased 10.9% from the prior year. Excluding the positive impacts of 1.8% from foreign currency, sales increased 9.1% on an organic basis.

  • Income from operations was $97.1 million or 11.9% of net sales, up 240 bps versus prior year. Adjusted income from operations rose $33.9 million or 42.8% from a year ago, to $113.1 million. Adjusted operating margin of 13.9% - a record quarterly result for Regal - was up 310 basis points versus the prior year's 10.8%.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $49.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $10.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $38.8 million, which is 59.1% of adjusted net income.

First quarter 2021 segment results versus the prior year first quarter:

  • Commercial Systems segment net sales were $237.0 million, an increase of 18.9%. Foreign currency had a positive 2.9% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 15.9%, driven by strong growth in China and Asia Pacific, gains in the global commercial HVAC business, and continued solid growth in the pool pump market. Operating margin was 11.6%. After net adjustments of $0.2 million, adjusted operating margin was 11.7% of adjusted net sales.

  • Industrial Systems segment net sales were $136.4 million, an increase of 5.2%. Foreign currency had a positive 3.7% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 1.5%, driven by strength in China, strong demand in India and continued healthy growth in the data center market. Somewhat offsetting these tailwinds were persistent, albeit diminishing, pressures on later cycle N.A. general industrial end markets, combined with ongoing proactive account pruning. Operating margin was 2.7%. After net adjustments of $0.4 million, adjusted operating margin was 3.0% of adjusted net sales.

  • Climate Solutions segment net sales were $239.1 million, an increase of 13.8%. Foreign currency had a negative 0.2% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 14.0%, driven primarily by continued strong demand in N.A. residential HVAC markets, and recovering demand in EMEA, N.A. general industrial markets and the commercial refrigeration business. Notably, orders in the N.A. HVAC business were up 21% in the first quarter on a daily basis, boosted by re-stocking activity, healthy underlying end market demand and weather. Operating margin was 18.1%. After net adjustments of $0.3 million, adjusted operating margin was 18.2% of adjusted net sales.

  • Power Transmission Solutions segment net sales were $201.6 million, an increase of 3.3%. Foreign currency had a positive 1.5% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 1.8% driven by project wins in the aerospace end market, strength in the conveying business, healthy growth in China and recovering shorter cycle N.A. general industrial end markets. Partially offsetting these tailwinds were project timing in the still-healthy solar market, and continued, though moderating, declines in oil & gas end markets. Operating margin was 11.2%. After net adjustments of $15.1 million, adjusted operating margin was a record 18.7% of adjusted net sales.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

Summarizing Regal's first quarter 2021 performance, CEO Louis Pinkham commented, "Regal delivered a very strong first quarter that solidly beat our internal expectations, with sales growth accelerating into the double digits and adjusted operating margin expanding over 300 basis points versus prior year to a record level, resulting in adjusted earnings per share growth above 50%. Our Regal team is executing at a high level, and all segments are contributing to our strong performance, aided by recovering industrial end markets, particularly in China, continued strong momentum in the HVAC, pool and data center markets, as well as pockets of share gain across the business. We also announced a transformational merger with Rexnord's PMC business, which will allow Regal to deliver unmatched capabilities across the industrial drive train, and remains on track to close in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Mr. Pinkham went on to comment, "We raised our dividend by 10% in April and as I contemplate the remainder of 2021, I am optimistic about our performance, perhaps most notably on the top line, given solid recent order momentum. While we are clearly facing commodity inflation, all of our segments continue to execute outgrowth and margin enhancement initiatives, guided by an 80/20 mindset and, increasingly, by using lean tools to remove waste, overburden and variance from all processes. Finally, recently refining our business purpose – To Create a Better Tomorrow by Energy-Efficiently Converting Power into Motion – with the subtle but meaningful addition of 'Energy' signals our commitment to be more intentional about leveraging Regal's differentiated engineering capabilities to meet growing demand for more energy-efficient products, and do our part to help the environment."

2021 Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for the second quarter of 2021, including sales growth rates in the high-20's, GAAP diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.50 to $1.70, and adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $1.85 to $2.05. The mid-point of the adjusted diluted EPS range implies over 100% growth versus the prior year.

The Company's guidance assumes no material decline in its production capacity, or in its ability to conduct commercial operations, either from COVID-related disruptions, or other factors, including supply chain disruptions, versus levels as of the date of this release.

The Company's guidance does not take into account any costs, expenses or other effects of the transaction with respect to Rexnord's Process & Motion Control (PMC) business.

A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP EPS guidance to its adjusted EPS guidance is included in a table later in this release.

Conference Call

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss this earnings release at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: https://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 1308781# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10154967#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings call.

Investor Conference Participation

Regal management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2021 – the Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on May 5th, the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on May 11th and the KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference on June 1st. All conference participation will be virtual.

About the Company

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. Our purpose is to create a better tomorrow by energy-efficiently converting power into motion.

The Company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current estimates, expectations and projections about the Company's future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about the Company's future operations, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competition and other expectations and estimates for future periods. Forward-looking statements may also include statements relating to the proposed acquisition of Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") Process & Motion Control business (the "PMC Business") (the "Rexnord Transaction"), the benefits and synergies of the Rexnord Transaction, future opportunities for the Company, the PMC Business and the combined company, and any other statements regarding the Rexnord Transaction or the combined company. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "project," "forecast," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the performance, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements the Company makes in this report include:

Operations and Strategy

  • the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on customers and suppliers and the geographies in which they operate;

  • uncertainties regarding the ability to execute restructuring plans within expected costs and timing;

  • our ability to develop new products based on technological innovation, such as the Internet of Things ("IoT"), and marketplace acceptance of new and existing products, including products related to technology not yet adopted or utilized in certain geographic locations in which we do business;

  • fluctuations in commodity prices and raw material costs;

  • our dependence on significant customers;

  • effects on earnings of any significant impairment of goodwill or intangible assets;

  • prolonged declines or disruption in one or more markets we serve, such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning ("HVAC"), refrigeration, power generation, oil and gas, unit material handling or water heating;

  • product liability and other litigation, or claims by end users, government agencies or others that our products or our customers' applications failed to perform as anticipated, particularly in high volume applications or where such failures are alleged to be the cause of property or casualty claims;

  • our overall debt levels and our ability to repay principal and interest on our outstanding debt, including debt assumed or incurred in connection with the Rexnord Transaction;

  • our dependence on key suppliers and the potential effects of supply disruptions;

  • seasonal impact on sales of our products into HVAC systems and other residential applications;

Global Footprint

  • actions taken by our competitors and our ability to effectively compete in the increasingly competitive global electric motor and controls, power generation and power transmission industries;

  • risks associated with global manufacturing, including risks associated with public health crises;

  • economic changes in global markets where we do business, such as reduced demand for the products we sell, currency exchange rates, inflation rates, interest rates, recession, government policies, including policy changes affecting taxation, trade, tariffs, immigration, customs, border actions and the like, and other external factors that we cannot control;

Legal and Regulatory Environment

  • unanticipated costs or expenses we may incur related to litigation, including product warranty issues;

  • infringement of our intellectual property by third parties, challenges to our intellectual property and claims of infringement by us of third party technologies;

  • losses from failures, breaches, attacks or disclosures involving our information technology infrastructure and data;

Mergers, Acquisitions and Divestitures

  • the possibility that the conditions will not be satisfied or the approvals will not be obtained required to complete the Rexnord Transaction, including shareholder or regulatory approvals, and the possibility that the IRS ruling sought in connection with the Rexnord Transaction will not be received on the terms requested, or at all;

  • changes in the extent and characteristics of the common shareholders of Rexnord and the Company and its effect pursuant to the merger agreement for the Rexnord Transaction on the number of shares of Company common stock issuable pursuant to the transaction, magnitude of the dividend payable to Company shareholders pursuant to the transaction and the extent of indebtedness to be incurred by the Company in connection with the transaction;

  • failure to successfully integrate the PMC Business and any other future acquisitions into our business or achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies, due to factors such as the future financial and operating performance of the acquired business, loss of key executives and employees, and operating costs, customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected;

  • costs and indemnification obligations related to the Rexnord Transaction;

  • unanticipated liabilities of acquired businesses, including the PMC Business;

  • operating restrictions related to the Rexnord Transaction;

  • unanticipated adverse effects or liabilities from business exits or divestitures;

General

  • changes in the method of determining London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"), or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate;

  • cyclical downturns affecting the global market for capital goods;

  • and other risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, to those described in "Part I - Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 2, 2021 and from time to time in other filed reports.

Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this release or with respect to the announcements described herein to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in "Part I - Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021 and from time to time in other filed reports, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS
Unaudited
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted operating leverage to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term "organic sales" to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition ("net sales from business acquired") and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited ("net sales from business divested/to be exited") recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term "acquisition growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Unaudited





(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)










Three Months Ended



Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020

Net Sales


$

814.1



$

734.2


Cost of Sales


568.7



530.9


Gross Profit


245.4



203.3


Operating Expenses


148.3



131.8


Asset Impairments




1.5


Total Operating Expenses


148.3



133.3


Income from Operations


97.1



70.0


Other Income, Net


(1.2)



(1.1)


Interest Expense


12.6



11.6


Interest Income


1.5



1.1


Income before Taxes


87.2



60.6


Provision for Income Taxes


20.2



13.9


Net Income


67.0



46.7


Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests


1.4



0.9


Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation


$

65.6



$

45.8


Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation:





Basic


$

1.62



$

1.13


Assuming Dilution


$

1.60



$

1.12


Cash Dividends Declared Per Share


$

0.30



$

0.30


Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:





Basic


40.6



40.6


Assuming Dilution


41.0



40.8


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited





(Dollars in Millions)







Apr 3, 2021


Jan 2, 2021

ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

566.4



$

611.3


Trade Receivables, less Allowances

of $18.8 million in 2021 and $18.3 million in 2020


483.9



432.0


Inventories


722.2



690.3


Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets


153.9



117.7


Total Current Assets


1,926.4



1,851.3







Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets


2,700.8



2,737.7


Total Assets


$

4,627.2



$

4,589.0







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable


$

412.3



$

360.1


Other Accrued Expenses


227.9



230.9


Current Maturities of Debt


230.8



231.0


Total Current Liabilities


871.0



822.0







Long-Term Debt


786.9



840.4


Other Noncurrent Liabilities


351.5



349.6


Equity:





Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity


2,584.1



2,544.4


Noncontrolling Interests


33.7



32.6


Total Equity


2,617.8



2,577.0


Total Liabilities and Equity


$

4,627.2



$

4,589.0


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW





Unaudited





(Dollars in Millions)







Three Months Ended



Apr 3,
2021


Mar 28,
2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income


$

67.0



$

46.7


Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and
Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization


31.8



32.6


Loss on Disposal of Assets


0.6



0.7


Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited




1.4


Share-Based Compensation Expense


3.3



2.7


Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities


(53.2)



18.6


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


49.5



102.7


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment


(10.7)



(10.9)


Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment


0.9



2.7


Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired


(1.9)




Proceeds Received from Disposal of Businesses




0.3


Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(11.7)



(7.9)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility




227.1


Net Repayments of Short-Term Borrowings


(0.2)




Repayments of Long-Term Debt


(50.1)



(0.1)


Dividends Paid to Shareholders


(12.2)



(12.2)


Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options


0.1




Repurchase of Common Stock




(25.0)


Shares Surrendered for Taxes


(1.9)



(1.1)


Financing Fees Paid


(12.4)




Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities


(76.7)



188.7


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(6.0)



(10.4)


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


(44.9)



273.1


Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period


611.3



331.4


Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period


$

566.4



$

604.5


SEGMENT INFORMATION



















Unaudited





















(Dollars in Millions)





















Three Months Ended



Commercial
Systems


Industrial Systems


Climate Solutions


Power
Transmission
Solutions


Total Regal



Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020

Net Sales


$

237.0



$

199.4



$

136.4



$

129.6



$

239.1



$

210.1



$

201.6



$

195.1



$

814.1



$

734.2


Adjusted Net Sales*


$

237.0



$

199.4



$

136.4



$

129.6



$

239.1



$

210.1



$

201.6



$

195.1



$

814.1



$

734.2























GAAP Operating Margin


11.6

%


6.1

%


2.7

%


(0.1)

%


18.1

%


14.0

%


11.2

%


14.6

%


11.9

%


9.5

%

Adjusted Operating Margin*


11.7

%


7.6

%


3.0

%


1.1

%


18.2

%


15.2

%


18.7

%


15.7

%


13.9

%


10.8

%






















Components of Net Sales:





















Organic Sales Growth*


15.9

%


(12.5)

%


1.5

%


(4.5)

%


14.0

%


(14.8)

%


1.8

%


(4.2)

%


9.1

%


(9.8)

%

Businesses Divested/to be Exited


%


(4.5)

%


%


%


%


(5.0)

%


%


(2.5)

%


%


(3.5)

%

Foreign Currency Impact


2.9

%


(0.7)

%


3.7

%


(1.7)

%


(0.2)

%


(0.4)

%


1.5

%


(0.5)

%


1.8

%


(0.7)

%






















ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


Three Months Ended



Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.60



$

1.12


Restructuring and Related Costs


0.03



0.10


Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited




0.03


Net Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited




0.01


Executive Transition Costs




0.05


Transaction Costs


0.36




Gain on Sale of Assets


(0.01)




...

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.98



$

1.31







2021 ADJUSTED SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE


Minimum


Maximum

2021 Diluted EPS Second Quarter Guidance


$

1.50



$

1.70


Restructuring and Related Costs


0.11



0.11


Transaction and Related Costs


0.24



0.24


2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS Second Quarter Guidance


$

1.85



$

2.05


ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS






































Three Months Ended



Commercial
Systems


Industrial
Systems


Climate Solutions


Power
Transmission
Solutions


Total Regal



Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020


Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020

GAAP Income (Loss) from
Operations


$

27.5



$

12.1



$

3.7



$

(0.1)



$

43.3



$

29.5



$

22.6



$

28.5



$

97.1



$

70.0


Restructuring and Related Costs


0.2



1.8



0.5



0.9



0.3



1.1



0.7



1.8



1.7



5.6


Transaction Costs














14.7





14.7




Loss on Businesses Divested and
Assets to be Exited




0.7





0.2





0.5









1.4


Gain on Sale of Assets






(0.1)









(0.3)





(0.4)




Operating Loss from Businesses
Divested/to be Exited












0.4









0.4


Executive Transition Costs




0.5





0.4





0.5





0.4





1.8


Adjusted Income from Operations


$

27.7



$

15.1



$

4.1



$

1.4



$

43.6



$

32.0



$

37.7



$

30.7



$

113.1



$

79.2























GAAP Operating Margin %


11.6%


6.1%


2.7%


(0.1)%


18.1%


14.0%


11.2%


14.6%


11.9%


9.5%

Adjusted Operating Margin %


11.7%


7.6%


3.0%


1.1%


18.2%


15.2%


18.7%


15.7%


13.9%


10.8%






















DEBT TO EBITDA




Last Twelve Months





Apr 3, 2021


Jan 2, 2021

Net Income


$

214.1



$

193.8


Interest Expense




40.8



39.8


Interest Income




(6.3)



(5.9)


Taxes




63.1



56.8


Depreciation and Amortization




130.6



131.4


EBITDA




$

442.3



$

415.9


Restructuring and Related Costs




32.9



36.8


Transactions Costs




15.4



0.7


Impairment and Exit Related Costs




3.8



5.3


Executive Transition Costs






1.8


Goodwill Impairment




10.5



10.5


Operating Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited






0.4


Loss on Sale of Assets




0.2



0.6


Gain on Divestiture of Businesses






(0.1)


Adjusted EBITDA




$

505.1



$

471.9









Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt




$

230.8



$

231.0


Long-Term Debt




786.9



840.4


Total Gross Debt




$

1,017.7



$

1,071.4


Cash




(566.4)



(611.3)


Net Debt




$

451.3



$

460.1









Gross Debt/EBITDA




2.3



2.6


Gross Debt/Adjusted EBITDA




2.0



2.3









Net Debt/EBITDA




1.0



1.1


Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA




0.9



1.0


FREE CASH FLOW


Three Months Ended



Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$

49.5



$

102.7


Additions to Property Plant and Equipment


(10.7)



(10.9)


Free Cash Flow


$

38.8



$

91.8







GAAP Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation


$

65.6



$

45.8


Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments




1.4


Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments




(0.3)


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation1


$

65.6



$

46.9







Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation


59.1

%


195.7

%






1 The Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation is adjusted for the gains and losses on divested businesses and
goodwill and asset impairments related to the businesses to be exited and used in the Free Cash Flow Calculation.

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE


Three Months Ended



Apr 3,

2021


Mar 28,

2020

Income before Taxes


$

87.2



$

60.6


Provision for Income Taxes


20.2



13.9


Effective Tax Rate


23.2

%


22.9

%






Income before Taxes


$

87.2



$

60.6


Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited




1.4


Adjusted Income before Taxes


$

87.2



$

62.0







Provision for Income Taxes


$

20.2



$

13.9


Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited




0.3


Non-deductible Portion of Executive Transition Costs




(0.5)


Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes


$

20.2



$

13.7







Adjusted Effective Tax Rate


23.2

%


22.1

%

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH


Three Months Ended



April 3, 2021



Commercial
Systems


Industrial
Systems


Climate
Solutions


Power
Transmission
Solutions


Total Regal

Net Sales Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021


$

237.0



$

136.4



$

239.1



$

201.6



$

814.1


Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates


(5.8)



(4.8)



0.4



(2.9)



(13.1)


Organic Sales Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021


$

231.2



$

131.6



$

239.5



$

198.7



$

801.0













Net Sales Three Months Ended Mar 28, 2020


$

199.4



$

129.6



$

210.1



$

195.1



$

734.2


Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Mar 28, 2020


$

199.4



$

129.6



$

210.1



$

195.1



$

734.2













Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021 Organic Sales Growth %


15.9

%


1.5

%


14.0

%


1.8

%


9.1

%

Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021 Net Sales Growth %


18.9

%


5.2

%


13.8

%


3.3

%


10.9

%












Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-announces-record-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301282448.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • The stock market is ‘inching toward euphoria’, warn analysts at BofA

    Fear that the equity-markets are getting a bit too ebullient is starting to emerge in a number of research reports as stocks trade near record levels.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • If you ‘sell in May,’ don’t go away

    Should you dump all the stock market funds from your 401(k) and IRA on the first of May, go away, and come back again for Hallowe’en? Definitely, says an old Wall Street adage. Obvious note: If you want an easy life, ignore all trading advice from the Wall Street crowd.

  • EV Stocks NIO and XPeng Reported Impressive Deliveries. Why That’s Bad News.

    Chinese EV makers NIO and XPeng both turned in strong April delivery figures over the weekend, but there is reason for concern.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tilray and Aphria merger closes and creates world’s biggest weed company by revenue

    Canadian cannabis companies Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. announced the closing of their merger on Monday, creating the world's biggest weed company measured by revenue.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.