Regal Healthcare Selected by Inc. Magazine as a Founder-Friendly Investment Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal") is excited to have been chosen by Inc. Magazine ("Inc.") as a Founder-Friendly Investment Firm. Inc.'s annual list of Founder-Friendly Investors recognizes the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of successfully working with and supporting entrepreneurs. To compile the list, Inc. interviewed founders who have completed transactions with these investors to hear their experiences and assess how their businesses have grown during these partnerships. To see the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022.

Prior to co-founding Regal, Dr. David Kim, an emergency room physician and serial healthcare entrepreneur, navigated the process of choosing and successfully working with a private equity partner multiple times. This track record and experience gives Regal an unmatched ability to work seamlessly with founders.

"We founded Regal with the goal of helping founders overcome obstacles to their ability to grow and provide quality care to more patients," said Dr. Kim. "We are pleased that Inc, has recognized our unique ability to work with healthcare founders," added Regal co-founder Jon Santemma.

About Regal

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a New York-based control growth equity and buyout firm that partners with leading healthcare entrepreneurs and supports them with strategic, financial, operational and managerial expertise, as well as equity capital, to enable their businesses to reach their full potential. Regal seeks to partner with companies with $20-100 million of annual revenue and $2-10 million of annual EBITDA. For more information, visit www.regalhcp.com.

