U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.75
    +11.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,598.00
    +71.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,883.50
    +52.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.00
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.57
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    -0.0058 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.41
    +0.87 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1040
    -0.3060 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,582.03
    -895.19 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.00
    -33.70 (-7.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.56
    +5.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Regal Healthcare Selected by Inc. Magazine as a Founder-Friendly Investment Firm

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal") is excited to have been chosen by Inc. Magazine ("Inc.") as a Founder-Friendly Investment Firm. Inc.'s annual list of Founder-Friendly Investors recognizes the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of successfully working with and supporting entrepreneurs. To compile the list, Inc. interviewed founders who have completed transactions with these investors to hear their experiences and assess how their businesses have grown during these partnerships. To see the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022.

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Regal Healthcare Capital Partners)
Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Regal Healthcare Capital Partners)

Prior to co-founding Regal, Dr. David Kim, an emergency room physician and serial healthcare entrepreneur, navigated the process of choosing and successfully working with a private equity partner multiple times.  This track record and experience gives Regal an unmatched ability to work seamlessly with founders.

"We founded Regal with the goal of helping founders overcome obstacles to their ability to grow and provide quality care to more patients," said Dr. Kim. "We are pleased that Inc, has recognized our unique ability to work with healthcare founders," added Regal co-founder Jon Santemma.

About Regal 

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a New York-based control growth equity and buyout firm that partners with leading healthcare entrepreneurs and supports them with strategic, financial, operational and managerial expertise, as well as equity capital, to enable their businesses to reach their full potential. Regal seeks to partner with companies with $20-100 million of annual revenue and $2-10 million of annual EBITDA. For more information, visit www.regalhcp.com.

Contact Info:

Regal Investor Relations
212-393-4790
regalinvestorrelations@regalhcp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-healthcare-selected-by-inc-magazine-as-a-founder-friendly-investment-firm-301673165.html

SOURCE Regal Healthcare Capital Partners

Recommended Stories

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • FTX Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy With $8 Billion Hole, US Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com is rapidly worsening, with the onetime crypto wunderkind warning of bankruptcy if his firm can’t secure funds to cover a shortfall of as much as $8 billion.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death Spir

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • 3 Green Flags for Amazon's Future

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock plunged after the company posted double-digit sales growth for the third quarter. Considering the broader economic weakness that is beyond Amazon's control, the stock's collapse looks overdone. Management remains focused on the long term by making investments in the business that expand the company's competitive advantage to drive more growth.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Palantir Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock got crushed following its third-quarter earnings release on Monday morning. After weighing the reasons to buy and sell, Palantir offers real appeal to a specific type of investor. From a competitive standpoint, Palantir is in an enviable position.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Could Plunge as Much as 88%, According to Wall Street

    Although it's been a challenging year for new and tenured investors, Wall Street has historically remained optimistic about the equity markets. This is particularly visible in the price targets Wall Street analysts and pundits assign for publicly traded companies. For example, the vast majority of the innovation-driven companies that comprise the Nasdaq 100 -- an index of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- have a higher average price target set by Wall Street analysts and pundits than their current share price.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • FTX Is Worth $0, Sequoia Says. A Crypto Crisis Puts Institutions in Hot Water.

    FTX's backers include major institutional investors like BlackRock, SoftBank, Singaporean state-owned Temasek, and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

  • These 2 Dividend Payers Are Outpacing the S&P 500

    This pair of steady income stocks is well ahead of the index that finds itself in bear market territory.

  • Occidental Petroleum Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$9.50b (up 40% from 3Q...

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying More Tesla Stock, and Selling Some Nvidia

    FOCUSONFUNDS BLOG Tesla stock is skidding. That’s an opportunity for aggressive growth investor Cathie Wood. Wood’s ARK Invest bought Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares in several funds on Wednesday. Her flagship (ARKK)) bought 27,594 shares.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.