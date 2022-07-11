U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Regal Rexnord Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

·2 min read
In this article:
  • RRX

BELOIT, Wis., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Regal Rexnord will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investors website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 9880181# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 6915791#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About the Company

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-rexnord-corporation-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-august-2-2022-301584013.html

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation

