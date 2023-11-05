Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Regal Rexnord Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Robert Barry, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Robert Barry: Great. Thank you, Alan. Good morning, and welcome to Regal Rexnord’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Louis Pinkham, our Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Rehard, our Chief Financial Officer. I’d like to remind you that during today’s call, you may hear forward-looking statements related to our future financial results, plans and business operations. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors, which we described in greater detail in today’s press release and in our reports filed with the SEC which are available on the regalrexnord.com website. On Slide 3, we state that we are presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to our investors, and have included reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial information and the GAAP equivalent in the press release and in the presentation materials.

Turning to Slide 4. Let me briefly review the agenda for today’s call. Louis will lead off with his opening comments and an overview of our 3Q performance. Rob Rehard will then provide our third quarter financial results in more detail and provide an update to our guidance. We will then move to Q&A, after which, Louis will have some closing remarks. And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Louis.

Louis Pinkham: Great. Thanks, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss our third quarter earnings to get an update on our business and for your continued interest in Regal Rexnord. Our third quarter can be characterized by strong controllable execution against an end market backdrop that became weaker than we expected in the quarter, causing us to fall short of our sales and earning expectations for the quarter and for the year. Our strong execution is most evident in our cash flow performance. We generated $162 million of free cash flow in the quarter, keeping us firmly on track to hit our target of at least $650 million for 2023, even with the lower sales and EBITDA expectations. What we generated in Q3, plus some cash on hand, allowed us to pay down $185 million of debt, which is further lowering our interest expense forecast.

Story continues

Our team also delivered roughly flat adjusted EBITDA margins, down 10 basis points versus prior year on a pro forma basis, as our top line fell by 8.5% on a pro forma organic basis, implying a deleverage rate of 22%. We also made significant progress rebalancing the portfolio towards our most profitable growth opportunities by reaching an agreement to sell our industrial motors and generators businesses for cash proceeds of $400 million, which is on track to close in the first half of 2024. Adjusting for this sale, our enterprise gross and EBITDA margin should rise by over a 100 basis points. And because we intend to deploy all net proceeds to debt reduction, we should be able to accelerate our balance sheet deleveraging. At the same time, we believe our associates in these businesses will benefit by joining an organization that is more aligned with the growth strategy in global industrial motors and generators, which should allow them to excel in the future.

We have clearly transformed our portfolio with gross margins four years ago in the mid-20s to achieving mid-30s gross margins today, and a clear path to 40% gross margins, which will be helped by the industrial sale. As much as I am pleased with our controllable execution in the third quarter, I am disappointed that our financial performance is falling short of prior expectations, a dynamic largely explained by weaker end markets. Our sales in third quarter were up 24.5%, all in, but down 8.5% on a pro forma organic basis, four of our top five end markets representing roughly 50% of our sales were weaker than expected. This weakness was also apparent in our order rates, which on a daily pro forma basis, were down 10% in the quarter. We did face a fairly challenging 24%, two-year stack compare on orders, but performance was below our expected mid-single digit decline.

Normalizing global supply chains continued to impact orders, but a more cautious channel, and in some cases, weaker end user demand were also factors. Our orders and sales performance resulted in a quarter end backlog that remains above our normal levels in IPS and AMC with PES levels now close to what we would consider normal. Book-to-bill was 0.94 in the quarter. In October, we did start to see early signs of improvement in our order rates, particularly in IPS, which saw modest year-over-year growth and sequential growth in PES and AMC. This makes us cautiously optimistic that we may be approaching an inflection point, though an improvement versus what we saw in the third quarter. Our current guidance assumes fourth quarter orders are flattish to slightly down versus prior year.

Despite third quarter top line pressures, margins in the quarter were strong. Our adjusted gross margins came in at 34%. The third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.6%, down 10 basis points versus the prior year on a pro forma basis. Two of our segments also achieved nice year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. PES was up 310 basis points to 19.7%. And pro forma margins at AMC rose 130 basis points to 24%. Drivers include price cost, improved operational efficiencies, various 80/20 initiatives, and disciplined cost management by our teams, where we struggled in the quarter was IPS, which saw margins fall 330 basis points versus prior year. The principal driver was mix pressure. Much of it tied to short cycle weakness in the higher margin aftermarket channel.

But another factor also emerged during the quarter, which relates to PMC footprint synergy realization. Those who have followed us for some time know that we like to set ambitious operational targets and then work with discipline and urgency to achieve them. I think our track record on margins in particular demonstrates our ability to execute in this manner. However, during the quarter, we decided to incur higher cost to minimize customer disruptions related to our footprint actions. This decision is resulting in some temporary pressure to IPS margins. But to be clear, there is no change to the permanent reductions to our cost structure that our PMC or for that matter, our Altra footprint synergy actions are expected to bring. Rob will elaborate on this topic a bit further in discussing segment performance and our updated outlook.

However, in total, I’m pleased with our team’s performance in the quarter, and I want to thank all of our associates for their disciplined execution in a tougher end market environment, and for their hard work and dedication to making Regal Rexnord stronger every day. Shifting focus, you may recall that each quarter I have been spending a few minutes introducing our principal AMC businesses to help investors better appreciate how we are well positioned to accelerate profitable growth for many years to come. This quarter, I’d like to spend a couple of minutes discussing aerospace and defense. Our A&D division, which grew 27% in Q3, sells highly engineered components used in commercial aerospace, air and land-based defense, helicopter and space exploration applications.

These markets are positioned to benefit from strong secular growth tailwinds tied to making air travel more sustainable to countries addressing rising geopolitical risk, into our OEM customers prioritizing suppliers with lower risk supply chains. In the realm of aircraft sustainability, we see greater electrification of commercial and military aircraft, the introduction of alternative fuels and increased use of hybrid propulsion systems. As global geopolitical tensions rise, countries are enhancing their domestic defense capabilities, which is driving demand for our defense products. And in the wake of recent periods of global supply chain disruptions, customers are shifting their business to supplier partners with better managed lower risk supply chains.

All of these trends play to Regal Rexnord’s strength. We have been making meaningful investments in R&D, in engineering and in talent to significantly raise our new product vitality and production capacity, and thereby, ensure we are well positioned to continue addressing our customers’ needs effectively. I am pleased to share that we have solid momentum. As you can see on the slide, our aerospace business sales are tracking up 20% in 2023, and roughly 1/4 of this growth reflects outgrowth tied to the new product investments the business has been making. Through the combination of our Legacy Regal Aerospace business with that of Rexnord PMC, and now Altra’s aerospace businesses, we have a more comprehensive product portfolio and a scalable global platform and footprint to expand from selling components to also providing vertically integrated electromechanical motion control solutions.

Today, after only a couple of quarters since the transaction closed, the combined Regal Rexnord A&D businesses have a robust funnel of synergistic bid opportunities. When it comes to our ability to provide differentiated service levels to our customers, our manufacturing footprint and supply chain are increasingly a competitive advantage at a time when such reliability is critically relevant to customers. To this end, we recently completed construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chihuahua, Mexico. We’re tapping into highly skilled local labor pools in a region that has become an aerospace center of excellence for many of our customers, expanding our capacity to address rising demand while improving our service levels and increasing the value we can offer to our customers.

I should add, the facility also incorporates a range of state-of-the-art energy and water efficiency features in its design, supporting our commitment to be good corporate stewards of the environment. So when we step back and connect the dots on the power of our A&D portfolio, differentiated highly engineered products, deep domain expertise, longstanding customer relationships and opportunities to leverage the combined capability of Regal Rexnord’s total portfolio, we see a business position for strong outgrowth into the foreseeable future. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Rob to take you through our third quarter segment financial performance and discuss our latest guidance.

Rob Rehard: Thanks, Louis, and good morning, everyone. I’ll also begin by thanking our global team for their hard work and disciplined execution at a time when we are facing challenging end market headwinds. Now, let’s review our segment operating performance. Starting with Automation and Motion Control or AMC, organic sales in the third quarter, pro forma for the Altra acquisition, roughly flat to the prior year, reflecting strength [ph] in the data center, aerospace and medical markets, tempered by weakness in general industrial and global factory automation, particularly the short cycle booking ship business. I will also point out that year-to-date organic sales growth for the AMC segment is up 5.1% on a pro forma basis.

A technician inspecting a specialized industrial machinery in an engineering lab.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 24%, in line with our expectation and up 130 basis points versus the prior year on a pro forma basis. The margin performance reflects pockets of strength in mix positive markets such as data center, aerospace, and medical, along with favorable price cost, strong operational synergy realization, and discretionary cost management. Orders in AMC, on a pro forma organic basis we're down roughly 20% in the third quarter on a daily basis with book-to-bill at 0.86. We expected orders to decline in the quarter versus prior year as supply chain lead times and inventory levels normalize. However, order intake was lighter than expected in our book ship business as more cautious general industrial end markets pushed out inventory replenishment orders.

This was most pronounced in our businesses with factory automation exposure where blanket orders and inventory buildup had been more significant. In October, book-to-bill tracked at roughly 1.1, which we are pleased by, but the order mix is still weighted more towards new projects with longer shipment dates versus in-quarter book and turn. For perspective, AMC's third quarter order decline is against a two-year stack just above 40%, and this segment's backlog at the end of the third quarter remains the most elevated of all our segments, roughly 50% above normal. While this level of backlog gives us optimism, it's longer cycle waiting will likely benefit AMC in 2024. In fact, the dynamic of weak, short cycle orders, mainly in automation-exposed businesses versus stronger long-cycle orders and backlog, in automation, aero, medical and data center was a key driver of AMC's flat third quarter sales.

We expect this dynamic largely to continue in fourth quarter as well before starting to improve in early 2024. Turning to Industrial Powertrain Solutions or IPS. Pro forma organic sales in the third quarter were down 3.7% versus the prior year. Growth in the quarter mainly reflects weakness in the global industrial and ag markets partially offset by strength in energy, along with metals and mining. In particular, our book ship business was down more in the third quarter than anticipated, which was driven mostly by destocking. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter for IPS was 21.7%, below our expectations due to weaker mix and volumes, net of favorable price cost and synergies. Mix in particular came in much weaker than our original expectations and presented a significant headwind to margins in the quarter.

The weakness in short-cycle industrial has a disproportionately large impact on our standard products, which are often sold through distribution and tend to carry well above average margins. At the same time, some of the IPS markets seeing strong growth such as metals and mining tend to drive demand for certain low-mix products. The good news is that the channel for standard product is destocking, and when it rebounds, should lever at very attractive rates. As Louis mentioned, we made a decision during the quarter to incur higher costs in IPS aimed at maintaining quality and service levels for our customers during a period of peak manufacturing footprint actions related to our PMC merger synergies. We are currently in the process of rationalizing multiple manufacturing facilities.

And during the quarter, we encountered lower-than-anticipated labor productivity in the catch plants that is at the site into which we are consolidating production lines. We estimate these higher customer service assurance costs are impacting IPS by approximately $16 million in the second half of this year, weighted roughly 60/40 between the third and fourth quarter. While these costs are masking some of the synergy benefits, they are temporary in a no way impact the permanent level of synergy savings that we ultimately expect to realize from the PMC and ultra transactions. Pro forma organic orders and IPS were down 4% in the third quarter on a daily basis, and book-to-bill was just above 1.0. In October, book-to-bill, once again tracked at 1.0, and orders were up low single digits.

For perspective, IPS's third quarter order decline is against a two-year stack of nearly 30% and the segment's backlog at the end of the third quarter remains well above normal. Turning to Power Efficiency Solutions or PES. Organic sales in the third quarter were down 19.1% from the prior year. The decline was driven by significant channel destocking activity and weaker demand in the North America residential HVAC market, weakness in China and Europe and destock pressure in the U.S. general commercial market. These destock pressures were anticipated and PES's sales performance is directionally consistent, albeit modestly more severe versus the expectations we outlined on our last earnings call. The good news is that we now believe destocking in Residential AC is mostly behind us.

Although as the heating season begins, we believe there is still – likely still too much furnace inventory in the channel. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter for PES was 19.7%, up 310 basis points versus the prior year period and modestly ahead of our expectation. Key contributors to the PES margin performance were favorable price cost, improved operational efficiency, lower freight and favorable mix, partially offset by lower volumes. We also continue to selectively deploy 80/20 across the business to move away from lower-margin Quad 4 business and focus on growing our Quad 1 business to better serve our most valued customers. Overall, strong margin performance despite sizable top-line headwinds achieved disciplined execution by our PES team.

Shifting to Orders, Orders in PES for the third quarter were down 9% on a daily basis. Book-to-bill in the third quarter was 1.0 and tracked at 0.97 in October. On the following slide, we highlight some additional financial updates for your reference. Notably, on the right side of this page, you'll see we ended the quarter with total debt of $6.5 billion, down $185 million and net debt of $5.9 billion, down $124 million versus the end of the second quarter. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is 3.86%, and our interest coverage ratio is 3.24 times. Free cash flow in the quarter was very strong, coming in at $161.5 million, up from $111.1 million in the prior year period. The teams continue to do a great job improving free cash flow performance, aided by improving working capital and in particular, by lowering inventories, where we continue to see lots of additional opportunities.

Moving to the outlook. I'd like to start by providing an update on how our principal end markets are tracking versus our expectations earlier this year. The table on this slide shows our end markets. The percent of our sales each represents from largest to smallest. And in the third column, our growth expectations for each end market as of the first quarter, which also guided our second quarter expectations. The fourth column indicates how the market was tracking as of the third quarter indicated a stronger, weaker or as expected versus our prior expectation. You can see that four of our top five end markets specifically general industrial, consumer, food and beverage and commercial are tracking weaker versus our prior expectation. The fourth of the top five nonresidential construction is tracking largely as expected.

These end market developments are the reason we now expect 2023 organic sales be down roughly 6% on a pro forma basis versus 2022 and versus our prior expectation of being down slightly. Finally, in the last column to the right, we are providing an early look on how we are thinking about end market growth rates in 2024, which we will update again when we report fourth quarter and provide our complete 2024 outlook. You can see that we expect generally more favorable end market conditions next year; a few things in this column that I would highlight. The consumer market, which largely reflects our residential HVAC business moved from red to green, implying an inflection to low- to mid-single-digit growth. The non-res construction market, which largely reflects our commercial HVAC, is forecast to be flat to slightly up.

The significant declines we are seeing this year in food and beverage are expected to subside. The commercial market, which was expected to be flat in 2023, but has been much weaker mostly due to destocking, is expected to slightly improve in 2024. And finally, we expect to see continued healthy end market growth in a number of our secular markets, including aerospace, medical, alternative energy and data center. As you can see on this slide, we are revising our guidance for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $9.05 to $9.25 versus a prior range of $10.20 to $10.60. The change primarily reflects weaker end markets, as outlined on the prior slide, mix and to a lesser extent the decisions we made to minimize customer impact as we move through the peak period of PMC synergy-related footprint moves in IPS.

Revenue for 2023 is now expected to be approximately $6.25 billion versus $6.5 billion previously. On a pro forma basis, 2023 revenue is expected to be approximately $6.7 billion versus $6.95 billion previously. Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 21% versus roughly 22% previously or equivalent to the pro forma 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin, despite the topline pressures we are seeing. This represents an approximately 8% reduction on an EBITDA dollar basis, a smaller decline versus on EPS due to our temporarily elevated interest expense. Lastly, we are reiterating our expectation for generating at least $650 million of free cash flow this year, despite the reduction in EBITDA guidance. As a reminder, our capital deployment will remain heavily weighted to debt reduction.

Finally, at the bottom of this slide, we present our standard below-the-line modeling items, some of which have changed slightly since our last update. On this slide, we provide more specific expectations for our fourth quarter performance by segment to make it easier for the investment community to understand our near-term financial expectations for the business. While we do not plan to provide this level of detail going forward, we thought it would be useful given the newness of the re-segmentation along with the segment-specific headwinds we experienced in the third quarter. Notably, we assume revenues for the enterprise are down slightly versus third quarter, mainly as we continue to experience headwinds in short-cycle industrial in factory automation and in China and Europe, partially offset by strength in data center, aerospace, medical and energy along with metals and mining markets.

We expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be up modestly versus third quarter, aided by line of sight in our backlog to modestly improve mix, improved plant efficiencies, cost actions implemented late in third quarter in response to weaker end markets and lower customer service assurance costs in IPS versus in the third quarter. In summary, we are disappointed to be lowering our guidance, but we are pleased with the way our teams are managing what is under their control in particular, around cash flow and P&L deleverage rates. As we look ahead to the next couple of years, we remain motivated by the tremendous opportunities for value creation before us from delevering the balance sheet to progressing to approximately 40% gross margins and 25% adjusted EBITDA margins and to working the many strategies underway to improve our outgrowth.

Before we conclude, I'd like to connect a few dots on our cash flow expectations and the associated value creation opportunity we envision. If you look at the strong momentum we have on cash flow generation this year and how that level can grow next year on further sizable progress lowering our inventory. Picking up an extra quarter of Altra cash flows, since we only owned Altra for three quarters in 2023, plus stepped up synergy benefits not to mention using the proceeds from the industrial transaction to further pay down debt, it really does start to create a nice picture. Using the majority of this cash flow to reduce our debt and lower our interest costs has a couple of key implications. One, is a nice boost to EPS growth even before considering any help from end markets for our many growth initiatives.

The second is a nice potential benefit to our equity as debt becomes a smaller portion of our capital structure. At a time when in market noise is running high, I would urge investors to also keep these value creation levers in mind. And with that, I would now like to turn the call back to the operator so we can take questions. Operator?

See also 25 Countries With the Highest Flood Risk and 30 Most Corrupt Countries in the World Heading into 2024.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.