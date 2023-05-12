Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.35

The board of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.35 per share on the 14th of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Regal Rexnord's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Regal Rexnord's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 114.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Regal Rexnord Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.76 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.3% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Regal Rexnord May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Regal Rexnord's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Regal Rexnord could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Regal Rexnord Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Regal Rexnord that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

