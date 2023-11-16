Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.35

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.35 per share on the 12th of January. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Regal Rexnord Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even though Regal Rexnord isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 241%, which is unsustainable.

Regal Rexnord Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.76 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.3% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Regal Rexnord's EPS has declined at around 5.3% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Regal Rexnord's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Regal Rexnord's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Regal Rexnord (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Regal Rexnord not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

