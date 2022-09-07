U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.12
    -1.07 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,105.36
    -39.94 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,574.13
    +29.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.32
    -17.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    -3.07 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    17.99
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9913
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3090
    -0.0310 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7260
    +1.9690 (+1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,846.75
    -1,018.79 (-5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.06
    +5.35 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.73
    -69.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Regal secures capital to grow its platform for branded calls and texts

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Getting prospective customers to answer sales calls and texts can feel like a Sisyphean task. According to a 2020 LinkedIn report, roughly 69% of prospects accepted a call from a new salesperson in the previous year, but it took an average of 18 calls to connect with the buyer. That's not surprising -- few folks appreciate unsolicited pitches, after all. But some people argue cold calling can be successful if it's approached in the right way.

One of those people is Alex Levin, the CEO and co-founder of New York City-based Regal.io. Together with Rebecca Greene, he launched Regal to build a tech stack for powering calls and messages that might provide customers -- as well as sales and marketing teams -- a better outbound calling experience.

"After [our] experience building a phone sales team at Angi on traditional omnichannel contact center software, Rebecca and I realized there had been a massive underinvestment in outbound calling technology, which limited how sales and marketing teams could use the channel," Levin told TechCrunch via email. Before Angi, Levin worked at Thomson Reuters as a product manager, while Greene was a senior product manager on Amazon's digital music team. "We founded Regal to build an entirely new tech stack for [calls] that would ... give brands the tools to drive more revenue though this critical channel."

Investors appear to believe in the vision. Regal today closed a $38.5 million Series A funding round valuing it at $350 million post-money, with Emergence Capital leading and Founder Collective, Homebrew, Flex Capital, Inspired Capital and Operator Collective participating. The new cash brings Regal's total capital raised to $42.1 million, and will be put toward go-to-market and engineering initiatives as well as hiring, Levin said.

Regal.io
Regal.io

Regal's call and text management dashboard. Image Credits: Regal.io

Regal offers a dashboard with call and text messaging tools, information about where customers are in the sales pipeline and areas of possible friction. A "journey builder" enables users to trigger calls and texts to "high-intent" buyers at particular moments; the platform determines intent based on data like customer website usage, customer relationship management data and other general behavioral info. Another feature, Branded Caller ID, changes the caller ID on cell phones from an unknown number to the name of the brand so that customers know who's calling.

"Every digital brand uses a stack of one-way marketing automation tools to try and re-market to 'abandoned' customers, and they are seeing diminishing returns in those one-way channels," Levin said. "The key to higher conversion is conversations. Regal's solution leverages event-driven customer engagement to drive a conversation with a knowledgeable human at key moments -- it’s the personal touch for the digital marketing age."

In a sign Regal's vision is resonating with at least some customers, the platform now powers more than a million conversations a month for brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), Career Karma, Fidelity Life and SoFi. The startup's customer base now numbers more than 100 marketing and sales teams.

It's impressive momentum, to be sure. But the trick will be maintaining it in the face of competition from companies like Five9, Genesys, Talkdesk, Twilio and Plivo -- many of which have millions or even billions in financing behind them. Levin argues that Regal's advantage is its focus on a niche others largely miss, namely business-to-consumer businesses that sell online and need human intervention to convert a customer when they’ve abandoned a cart or purchasing flow.

"Particularly in a downturn, companies are focused on converting more of the existing prospects that come to their site. This focus has been positive for us as that’s a part of the funnel we impact positively," Levin said. He added that Regal plans to double its 80-person headcount within the next 12 months.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • Standard Lithium retools operations after short seller's attacks

    Standard Lithium Ltd is trying to become the first new U.S. source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries in decades, a bullish target fueled in part by technical and engineering changes the company is making in response to accusations that its technology does not work. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Standard is among a wave of companies, including mining major Rio Tinto Ltd, trying to use direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/new-lithium-technology-can-help-world-go-green-if-it-works-2022-04-07 to supply the battery metal to the EV industry. But no DLE technology has worked at commercial scale, and a prominent short seller https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/short-seller-alleges-standard-lithium-technology-does-not-work-2022-02-03 alleged in February that Standard's plan to produce lithium in Arkansas was based on faulty processes.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Oil Prices Sink to Lowest Level Since January on Demand Worries

    Concerns that the poor outlook for the global economy will stifle energy consumption in the next few weeks is pushing prices lower.

  • This Disruptor Could Be the Best Buy in This Bear Market

    Wall Street seems to have forgotten about financial technology company Block (NYSE: SQ). Here's why Block might be one of the best investments you can make during this market downturn. Block started under its former name, Square; its mobile payment terminal was its flagship product.

  • JPMorgan Product Reveals Wall Street’s Shifting Views on ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- A new ESG product that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is about to start offering clients shows how rapidly perceptions are changing about the investment strategy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainJPMorgan

  • Crypto influencer collects, then returns, US$100K from investors in fake scheme

    Crypto influencer Fatman Terra pitched his own fake investment scheme on Twitter — and found willing investors instantly — in an attempt to educate people about scams in the industry. See related article: Terra’s Mirror Protocol fixes exploit that drained more than US$2 million Fast facts “In two hours, I received over one hundred DMs,” […]

  • Ambac's $2.7 billion mortgage case against Bank of America heads to trial

    The trial in Ambac Financial Group Inc's $2.7 billion case against Bank of America is expected to begin in New York state court on Wednesday, 12 years after the bond insurer sued over troubled mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis.Starting in 2004, Ambac insured securities backed by 375,000 home loans from the bank's Countrywide unit. The insurer claims 80% of the loans were the product of poor underwriting standards or had other deficiencies that violated insurance agreements, and that Bank of America failed to repurchase the loans as required. New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed will oversee the trial, which is expected to last multiple weeks.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Samsung Expects Sharp Downturn in Chip Sales to Extend Into Next Year

    Samsung sees the sharp downturn in chip sales extending into next year, the latest note of pessimism for a semiconductor industry reeling from a dramatic pullback in sales of PCs, smartphones and data servers.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Oil Price Touches Lowest Level Since Before Ukraine Invasion

    So much for OPEC's production cut this week. Oil prices briefly fell to their lowest level since just before the invasion of Ukraine, after Chinese trade data prompted worries about the health of the Chinese and global economies. Brent-crude futures recovered to trade 0.7% higher at $93.43 a barrel, but they remain more than 14% lower than at the start of the quarter and well below the March peak of $139. It sets up another volatile day's trading. Traders attribute big, often unexplained moves t

  • Americans Snap Up Teslas, Bentleys, Lamborghinis as the Luxury-Auto Market Booms

    Teslas, Bentleys and Lamborghinis are in demand, as more Americans are opting to buy luxury vehicles than ever before.

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Catch Up on Your Retirement Savings

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC Warns Chinese Companies About Risks of Auditor Changes

    As businesses switch auditors to avoid U.S. delistings, the agency’s acting chief accountant warns of potential investigations and enforcement actions.

  • Biden Administration releases $50B CHIPS Act application timeline and objectives

    Intel and other semiconductor manufacturers are banking on CHIPS Act funding to expand their U.S. footprints.

  • China's trade falters as demand wanes at home and abroad

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy. Outbound shipments have outperformed other economic drivers this year but now face growing challenges as rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions pummel external demand. The disappointing August trade figures rattled global financial markets, which have already been buckling under a surging dollar and the prospect of much higher U.S. interest rates.