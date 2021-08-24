U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.25
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.50
    +28.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.30
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.03
    +0.39 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8170
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,641.65
    -578.73 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.68
    -5.76 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,774.46
    +280.22 (+1.02%)
     

Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” own shares

Zemaitijos Pienas
·1 min read

AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” (legal address: Sedos Str. 35, Telšiai, entity identification number 180240752, hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that considering the decision of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” General Meeting of Shareholders of 02 April 2021 “Regarding acquisition of own shares”, following the decision of the Board of the Company, it was decided to purchase ordinary registered shares of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”, nominal value of one share is EUR 0.29, through AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” Stock Exchange official market. Conditions for acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” shares: Acquisition of shares starts – 25 August 2021 (inclusive); Acquisition of shares finishes – 31 August 2021 (inclusive); Maximum number of shares to be acquired – 1 801 173 pieces; Total maximum price of shares to be acquired – 3 152 053 Euros; Price of acquisition of shares – 1.75 Euro per one share; If share supply exceeds the number of shares acquired, the number of shares to be sold shall be reduced proportionally for each seller of shares. Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 687 18399, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day, as sentiment was boosted by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s stock buyback and as Cathie Wood bought back into JD.com after a strong set of results.The Hang Seng Tech Index extended its advance to as much as 5.3%, adding to a gain of more than 2% on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since inception last year.While there’s no indication that China’s regulatory crackdown will ease, the absence of signifi

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • Dow Jones Up 273 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside As Two Chip Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones traded higher in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also held onto gains. The Nasdaq led on the upside.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • Moderna Could Follow Pfizer With A Covid Shot Approval — But Is Moderna Stock A Buy?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after the Pfizer and BioNTech win FDA approval for their rival Covid shot? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]