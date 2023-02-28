Regarding announcement of AUGA group, AB interim information for 12-month period ending in 31 December 2022

AUGA group

The company notifies that due to technical reasons AUGA group, AB interim information for 12-month period ending in 31 December 2022 will not be announced on 28th February 2023 as it was scheduled.



The company plans to announce AUGA group, AB interim information for 12-month period ending in 31 December 2022 on 2nd March 2023

Contacts:

Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group AB, CFO

Phone: +370 620 67296

Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt



