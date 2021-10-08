Regarding announcement of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of AUGA group, AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

On 8 October 2021 AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) received the information from its shareholder Baltic Champs Group, UAB that on the same day it announced the circular of a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (the circular with its non-binding translation into English language is attached hereby).



The tender offer price is PLN 2.38 per one ordinary registered share of the Company EUR 0.29 par value each (ISIN code LT0000127466). The sale order acceptance period lasts from 12 October 2021 until 26 November 2021, whereas the planned settlement date for the concluded transactions is 2 December 2021, unless the subscription period is extended.

CEO

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340

Attachment:

Circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange including its translation into English.

Attachment



