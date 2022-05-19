Regarding the approval of the key financial performance indicators for AB Klaipėdos nafta for the period of 2022-2024
AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs that the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on 18 May 2022 adopted the resolution No. 509 “Regarding the approval of the key financial performance indicators for state-owned enterprises for the period of 2022-2024”, which establishes the following performance indicators for the Company:
Indicator
2022
2023
2024
Average annual adjusted EBITDA*
Period 2022–2024
Annual financial debt to equity ratio
Period 2022–2024 limit
* EBITDA less adjustment (temporary regulatory differences, temporary fluctuations in the fair value of financial derivatives, results from disposal or revaluation of non-current assets, compensations received for previous periods, other non-typical corrections).
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772