Regarding completion of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB share buyback

Joint-stock company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (hereinafter - the Company) informs that on 9 September, 2022 the buyback of its own shares through the official offering market of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange was completed. During this buyback, the Company purchased 222,020 units (0,53 %) of own shares for the total amount of EUR 388,535.00 (without brokerage fees). Share purchase price: EUR 1.75 per share. The Company could purchase maximum up to 570,000 units of shares.

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b1a72e6f472dd87df0b8562730612801c&lang=en

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt


