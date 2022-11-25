U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Regarding the election of Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee members

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council Robertas Vyšniauskas and Mantas Šukevičius are elected as independent Company’s Audit Committee members.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and two are delegated members of the Supervisory Council.

Amongst other decisions, it was decided to form the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council to elect Dovilė Kavaliauskienė and Robertas Vyšniauskas as Company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committee members.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, 1 (one) of which  is independent, and 2 (two) are delegated members of the Supervisory Council. Based on that, the selection for the position of the independent member of the Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee will be announced soon.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772


